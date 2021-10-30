Dolphins Mailbag: Trade Talk, Offensive Line, Buffalo Game, Tua, More

Is the Miami offensive line too young? What would a big game at Buffalo do for Tua Tagovailoa? Chances that either Xavien Howard and/or DeVante Parker get traded?

Three days before the NFL trade deadline and one day before the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, the latest All Dolphins mailbag features a lot of good questions on topics ranging from Tua (of course) and his future, players who could be moved, the state of the offensive line, and many more.

Here's part 1:

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

One thing about Miami’s brain trust is they create more holes than they fill. Trading Grant left us with a weaker return game. Do you see a move they will make during trade deadline that will do the same like trading from our injury depleted WR or DBs.

Hey Reza, here’s my one problem with your premise — and not that I’m suggesting the Dolphins are above reproach when it comes to personnel — but what exactly had Grant done this year when they traded him? His longest punt return this year was 18 yards, and Jevon Holland almost matched it (16) on his second NFL return. And kickoff returns are pretty much obsolete now because there are so many touchbacks. If the Dolphins trade a WR or DB, it’ll be to pick up assets for guys who maybe don’t fit in the long-term view.

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):

Cher Alain, I am convinced after listening to certain pundits that O-line experience (age) is important. I think the average age for the Bills starting O-line is roughly 28, Chargers roughly 29, Dolphins 25. Take away Davis, it’s less. Whose mistake is starting a young line? Merci!

Hey Jeff, there’s absolutely something to your point. As with everything else, I’m going to point at the entire organization, namely Chris Grier and Brian Flores, for overestimating the ability of all the young guys up front to be able to form a quality group so quickly. That said, there might be something to the O-line coaching as well because I haven’t seen any development from any of the young guys up front from last year, which is the scariest thing of all.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Alain, what would you consider a successful day in Buffalo Sunday?

Hey Craig, that’s a good question. At 1-6, I’m not sure that anything short of a win would qualify because it’s too far into the rebuild to be talking about baby steps, like just being competitive. Of course, another really good outing by Tua — this time against a quality defense — obviously would be encouraging.

From NemesisTom35 (@NTom35):

What happened to the highly successful amoeba defense? Why haven’t we been seeing it?

Hey Tom, yeah, I’ve been asked that question several times already and I just don’t get it. DC Josh Boyer kind of suggested a couple of weeks back that opponents can get dialed in to what you’re doing if you don’t change it up, but I’m of the belief you don’t change what’s working. And the amoeba defense certainly worked last year.

From MermAndy (@iamMermandy):

Hi Alain, if Tua plays well v Bills (makes the tough throws, keeps them in the game, scores-shows real growth) & puts together 3 good games — what does that do for both his own narrative & trade talk? PS: You’re a good sparring partner.

Hey Andy, first off, uh, thanks? What another good outing for Tua would do forhis own narrative is just build more confidence and it would be significant to have a good outing against a quality defense as opposed to JAX and ATL. As for trade talk, I’m not sure it would quiet anything on the Deshaun Watson front until the trade deadline arrives Tuesday afternoon. I’m sure it might help Tua’s trade value now and in the offseason — assuming a Watson trade materializes before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

From A-Rod the phinphan (@TheGreatPhinsby):

Alain, who would you love for the Dolphins to trade for before the deadline? Not Watson. I'd love a veteran tackle, that running back who balled out for Browns (D'Ernest) last week would be cheap.

Hey A-Rod, at either 1-7 or 2-6, I don’t expect the Dolphins to be buyers at all. And there’s not enough quality depth around the NFL that any team is just going to give up a quality tackle. That running back balled out for the Browns, sure, but it’s not like Miami has the same kind of O-line as Cleveland, so chances are he would be just another guy with the Dolphins.

From Mark Schoninger (@SchoningerMark):

Hi Alain, Thanks again for your ongoing thoughts. Do you think the Hockey Panthers Coach Quenneville’s resignation affects the Dolphins and a potential trade for Deshaun Watson?

Hey Mark, that is a very interesting question and one that’s come up, but I would think not because we’re talking different leagues and we’re also talking about different circumstances in that there is no uncertainty as to what went on with the Blackhawks in 2010, whereas Watson’s situation is a lot more cloudy.

From Chris Hyer, Ed.D. (@Chrishyer31):

Is the Dolphins offensive line better prepared to handle the Bills defensive front compared to the first game?

Hey Chris, look at it this way, he can’t be any less prepared, right? Yes, I would expect clear improvement from Week 2, though I’m not ready to suggest the Bills won’t get any pressure on Tua.

From ChrisDavis (@KyLouFinFan):

Please explain to me how Watson — considering what we’d have left in draft picks and cap space — will make the Fins a SB contender in 2022 or 2023. Thanks.

Hey Chris, Watson would potentially make the Dolphins SB contenders because he’s that good a player and because the Dolphins still have some talent even without future first-round picks, which haven’t necessarily panned out all that great for Miami anyway. I’m not sure I get this idea that giving up first-round picks means you can’t have a good team. The Rams have dumped No. 1 picks like yesterday’s newspaper and they seem to be doing OK.

From Robert Mallory (@Rob_Mallory):

Did you and Cam work together before hand about the Watson rumor questions or was it just unplanned? And does part of you wish you didn’t help Flores with answering that question with the “barring injury” comment?

Hey Robert, very interesting question. First off, while it would be an honor to team up with Cam Wolfe on any work-related issue, no, we did not game-plan before Flores’ media session. As to your second question, let me preface this by saying that I asked a question that I thought needed to be asked even though it was impossible for him to answer adequately if the Dolphins — as everyone suspects and, as has been reported often — indeed are interested in trading for Watson. That said, what I would have done differently would have been to insert the “barring injury” into the question, like: “Can you definitively say that, barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the rest of 2021?”

From Matt L (@cogator06):

What are the odds that both Parker and Howard, maybe Jones are traded before the deadline?

Hey Matt, both Parker and Howard? Slim. One or the other? 50-50. Byron Jones? Slim to none, closer to none … because of his contract.