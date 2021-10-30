Dolphins Mailbag, Part 2: Phillips vs. Rousseau, Parker in Play, Stopping Allen, More

The Miami Dolphins are a team filled with question marks heading into their Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills

Three days before the NFL trade deadline and one day before the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, the latest All Dolphins mailbag features a lot of good questions on topics ranging from Tua (of course) and his future, players who could be moved, the state of the offensive line, and many more.

Here's part 2:

From alt world (@GatorGrad929):

What is the defense going to do to slow down Josh Allen? How will the O-line protect Tua? Will they have any semblance of a running game?

Three questions for the price of one … OK, but you get short answers. Mix coverages, I would hope (remember that Allen didn’t look sharp at all in the first half in Week 2). Would expect six-man protections more often than not (I hope). Semblance of a running game? Sure. Don’t think I’d expect the same kind of success the Dolphins had against Atlanta, though.

From brett (@murph3chipper):

If Miami loses Watson to Panthers, they better clean house in front office.

Hey Brett, not sure there’s a question there, but I don’t think it’s quite that simple or works that way.

From DYAUS (@StNicholasBaron):

What players do you see possibly getting traded on this team by Nov. 2? And what players do you think Miami is looking to trade for by Nov. 2? (Minus Watson)

Not sure I see the Dolphins trading for anybody (minus Watson) given their record. As for which players they might trade, the logical names would include Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker, though I’m seeing Noah Igbinoghene’s name mentioned often on different websites. Have a hard time with that last one unless the return is very good because I think the Dolphins still want to see what he can become as an NFL cornerback.

From d. Edward (@DC_Syr2Pitt2SD):

Are the Dolphins going to take what the defense gives us again? Will the Bills defense, therefore, "give us" a 7th loss?

Hey Edward, let me just say I share in your frustration with this “what the defense gives us” crap. How about you take what you want and take some chances (reasonable, of course)? For me, I would much rather see a deep pass attempted on third-and-15 than a screen in the hopes the receiver can get to the first-down marker. If that long pass get picked off, so what? It becomes a third-down punt instead of a fourth-down punt. That said, I haven’t seen any signs of the Dolphins really pushing the envelope, which is a problem with the play-calling, the O-line and QB hesitation in just chucking it downfield.

From Alex Arementeros (@Terros21):

Do you think, pending outcome Sunday, Parker could be on the trade block? He’s good, but constantly injured.

Hey Alex, I absolutely think the Dolphins would think about moving Parker if they can get a decent offer for him. That said, not sure there would be a major market for him given his injury history and his contract.

From MR.305 (@MR305OFFICAL):

When you lose your best receivers even with a unicorn QB, you lean heavy on the running game! Hummmmm, I wonder who else could benefit from this knowledge?

Yeah, the only problem with that suggestion is the Dolphins running game isn’t nearly as good as that of Green Bay. And, yes, having a unicorn QB — regardless of receivers — absolutely helps the running game.

From Jake (@JakeMc945):

Why do Dolphins keep Albert Wilson on the roster? He has done nothing. If Parker plays & has a decent game, do you think he is traded if they are offered a 4th or 5tb round pick for him?

Hey Jake, you make a valid point regarding Wilson, especially if they’re not going to use him. But then, who replaces him? As for Parker, he’s a tough case because he is very good when healthy, but he’s also very unreliable. I do think they’d consider that kind of offer.

From Showtime (@Showtime_Mia):

Do you see a scenario the Dolphins keep Tua and Watson? If the trade happens.

Yes, I could see that scenario playing out. Even if they do trade for Watson, the Dolphins aren’t just going to give Tua away.

From James Vernon (@vernonmintern):

What is a successful season for the Dolphins now? What does Tua have to achieve to be the Dolphins QB next season or is it out of his hands?

Hey James, a successful season would be to finish with 10 consecutive victories and get into the playoffs with an 11-6 record! Too unrealistic? OK, then it obviously would be for the young players the team sees as its foundation to show growth down the stretch to provide hope that next year will be the year it all comes together. As for Tua, it’s a very good and valid question. I do think the fact that the Dolphins were after Watson this offseason (before Tua’s second year) suggests they don’t view him in that class of quarterback, so I think it would take a lot for him to convince them he’s their guy for 2022. And I also believe it goes beyond stats because he had a 109 passer rating against Atlanta last week and I don’t believe that did anything to cool the interest in Watson.

From Jeff Malachowski (@Jchowski7):

Do you see the Fins making a non-Watson trade?

Hey Jeff, I’d say it’s on the better chance of 50-50 they make a trade (say 55 percent), but it will involve trading somebody away, not acquiring a player.

From Chris C. (@ccoleman3686):

Is it possible Flores is tired of defending Grier’s rumor mill and why he is showing frustration? Or is Flores just as guilty?

Hey Chris, I do not believe for a millisecond that Flores does not have at least some kind of a role in all personnel decisions. It’s also pretty well known that owner Stephen Ross also very much likes the idea of trading for Deshaun Watson.

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, did we make a mistake a pick the wrong defensive end out of Miami and Buffalo got the better draft pick, although I know it may still be too early to tell?

Hey Jorge, yeah, it’s way too early to be making that kind of determination, even though it’s clear that Greg Rousseau so far has made more of an impact than Jaelan Phillips. It also should be noted that Phillips has been asked to do a lot more different things than Rousseau, who’s pretty much just been told to get after the quarterback.