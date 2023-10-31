Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tyreek, O-line, and More

How close is the defense from meeting expectations? What's the best way to attack the Chiefs defense? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the post-Patriots game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

This game might have the most significance of any game this season. Do the Dolphins need to win this game to get the #1 overall seed in the AFC? Chiefs are #2 in pass defense and below average in run defense. How important is it for Miami to run the ball effectively in this game?

Hey Dana, no, the Dolphins don’t HAVE to win this game to end up with the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but it obviously would help because the Chiefs figure to be contenders for that distinction. The Chiefs indeed are much better defensively against the pass than against the run and, yes, it would help the Dolphins if they could run the ball, but I don’t think it’s a necessity to win the game because this game could come down to turnovers and who can make the most big plays in the passing game.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, I want to know what will be the Oline against KC; do you think Howard and Holland have a chance to play this week?

Hey Jorge, if I had to guess, I’d say that the O-line will be Kendall Lamm at LT, Lester Cotton at LG, Connor Williams at C, Robert Jones at RG and Austin Jackson at RT. That is simply a guess. I would expect both Holland and Howard to play, especially Holland.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Is OL problems reason for dip in run production or Mostert with a sore ankle ? Defense seems to really getting more comfortable in new scheme. Are Phins getting closer to defense the Fangio hire was hyped to be? Especially with Ramsey & X (hopefully) back in the mix.

The dip in the run game has come in the last week with injuries on the O-line, with Mostert nursing an ankle injury, but also against the No. 1 run defense in the NFL (Eagles) and the team that’s No. 2 in terms of rushing yards allowed per attempt (Patriots). So maybe it’s a combination of all three. The Dolphins are absolutely getting closer to the Fangio defense we thought we’d be getting.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain, now that Tyreek Hill surpassed 1,000 yards, I just wanted to revisit the possibility of him reaching 2,000 yards. I know you previously felt that since no receiver has done it before, that it probably won’t happen for Hill. Are you still of the same mindset? Thanks!

Hey Chris, Hill is absolutely is another level right now, and that’s caused me to reconsider my thinking there and think that he just might be able to get it done, though it still won’t be easy because things generally tend to clamp down in December. But it seems like he’s good for a long catch over the top every game these days, so who’s to say he can’t do it.

From James (@Jay7kilo):

Well, first off, congratulations to you and Omar. I watch every stream and you guys have come a long way and the streams continue to get better. When healthy, how do you think the carries for Mostert, Wilson, Achane and Salvon will be split? … With Chase Claypool being activated last game and Wilson doing what he’s doing, do you think we seen the end of Chosen suiting up for the Dolphins?

Hey James, I think you have to imagine that Mostert and Achane will get the bulk of the carries once everybody is available, with Wilson being third in line. As for Chosen, yeah, I think his chances are going to come if there’s somebody injured at wide receiver.

From Mad doggo (@Dogadoodle72):

Has this defense started to reach its potential? And how high do you think this unit’s ceiling is? Love the show, and Hugh Grant is a national treasure!

Hey doggo, yeah, really like Hugh Grant as an actor. The defense absolutely is starting to come on and I’m of the opinion the ceiling is pretty high. It’s middle of the pack right now, but it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if the Dolphins ended up in the top 10.

From Brice (@BricefromLA):

Best smile from Sunday?

Hey Brice, has to be Jalen Ramsey getting a pick in his very first game with the Dolphins, right? That was pretty cool.

From Infamous (@Infamou92871090):

Can y’all speak on how coach McDaniel have saved a lot of people’s jobs in the organization. And not just how he restored confidence in Tua.

Hmm, McDaniel most definitely has done wonders for Tua’s career on so many levels, but not so sure about this notion about saving a lot of people’s jobs in the organization. I mean, whose jobs are we talking about? I think President/CEO Tom Garfinkel always has been on awfully firm footing and I’d say the same applies to GM Chris Grier. So, again, not sure where to go with this one.

From Dave Shelley (@DaveShelley627):

How do the Dolphins contain Kelce? If they shadow him, who gets that job?

Hey Dave, that’s obviously going to be job 1 for the Dolphins defense Sunday and if I look at the defensive personnel, the player best equipped to handle that role absolutely has to be Jalen Ramsey. Whether the Dolphins put him on Kelce, though, remains to be seen.

From Dolfandave (@dolfandave):

Do you think Armstead will play?

Yes, he will play again in 2023. Oh, you mean Sunday? JK. No, I’d be inclined to believe he’s going to need a week or two of practice before he’s back in the lineup. And, besides, Kendall Lamm has played awfully well in his place, so there’s zero need to rush him.

From Basti (via email):

Hey Alain, 3 questions today:

1.: Every week I read about Channing Tindall having his only snaps on special teams and it drives me crazy. It's the same old question with him but now we're halfway through his sophomore season and he should have a better grasp of the playbook and defensive scheme by now, shouldn't he? Can we finally close the book on him and just admit that it was a wasted draft pick spent on him?

2.: This season, Tua just looks off on some plays IMO. The picks he throws seem quite unnatural for him; plus, he throws way more interceptions than he used to in the past. When I see him maneuvering in the pocket he seems to feel so uncomfortable. Please tell me that I just don't have a clue and Tua will be just fine ...

3.: Nonsense question but still: Tyreek wears a different jersey this year. It is much wider on the sleeves - looks like some ’90s uniform. Does that have any reason or is it just Tyreek being the trendsetter he is?

Thank you as always and greetings from Germany!

Hey Basti, greetings, I never want to be premature in writing a guy off, but yeah it is problematic that Tindall can’t see the field on defense. Second, I don’t think I’d be overly concerned with Tua because of interceptions because he’s overall having a great year at quarterback. Lastly, I have noticed anything different about Hill’s jersey, so I’ll have to start paying attention to it.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.