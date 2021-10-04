Dolphins Notebook: Tua Throwing, Eichenberg Thinks Right, Phillips, and More

A day after the Miami Dolphins played their second game without Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Brian Flores was asked for a progress report on his starting quarterback.

This was the first time Flores addressed Tagovailoa's status since a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested that the quarterback was on track to come back in Week 6 after he becomes eligible to come off injured reserve.

"He’s working to get back as soon as he can," Flores said. "He’s starting to throw a little bit. We’re just taking this one day at a time. I would say ... look, he’s getting better every day."

EICHENBERG TAKES SIDES

Second-round pick Liam Eichenberg has started at both left tackle and right tackle in the first four games of his NFL career, this after he started at left tackle at Notre Dame.

He was asked Monday what he thought ultimately would be his best NFL position.

“I think right tackle will be great for me," Eichenberg said. "Like I said before, I need those reps, I need practice and I’m looking forward to that – something I can work on and improve on.”

Eichenberg started the opener at New England at left tackle after Austin Jackson missed the week of practice because he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and he was asked whether his answer was given in deference to Jackson.

“I think Austin is a better left tackle than I would be, if I’m being honest with you," Eichenberg said. "Just like myself, we each have things we need to work on from a technique standpoint and a fundamentals standpoint. But for my mindset, I think that I have been a right tackle for a couple weeks and I personally have seen improvement in my movement and how I punch and just also from a run-blocking and pass-blocking standpoint. I think it’ll be my best position.”

BROWN'S BADGE OF HONOR

Running back Malcolm Brown started each of the past two games for the Dolphins, matching the number of starts he made during five-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, and he admitted it meant a lot to him.

“Personally, it’s definitely special to me," Brown said. "Being in this league for so long, definitely not really being able to get that. I think I had two maybe two starts or so throughout my entire career. If I’m being honest, they weren’t really meaningful before this year. Personally, it’s something definitely special.

"I’ve been working for a long time and for these coaches to be able to trust me like that and put me in right then and there is definitely an honor. Starting doesn’t really match to taking a loss or anything like that. I think I’m more so worried about being able to contribute to this offense and contribute to this team to be able to put some W’s on the board.”

After making his NFL debut in the final week of the 2015 season, Brown started one game for the Rams in 2017 and another in 2019. He joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.

PHILLIPS NOT STARSTRUCK

Rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips conceded that it will be cool to go up against NFL legend Tom Brady when the Dolphins face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but with clear limits.

“Yeah, Tom has been in the league 21 years? And I’m 22 years old this year" Phillips said. "It’s pretty crazy obviously to have the opportunity to play against somebody I’ve been growing up my whole life watching. I can remember all of the Super Bowl parties at the house when I’m 8 years old or 10 years old, watching him dominate.

"But, to be honest, coming into the game, I’m not about to be starstruck. You can’t really focus on ‘Oh my gosh, this is Tom Brady.’ Or ‘this is Leonard Fournette.’ Everybody is nameless and faceless, so you’ve got to prepare for everybody just like they’re anybody else. At the end of the day, our execution is what matters so we’ve just got to go out there and execute. I’ve got to go out there and execute. It will be fun, no doubt.”

Phillips said he's been around enough celebrities not to be starstruck anymore, which prompted the question of the biggest celebrity he has met.

After some prodding, he provided an answer.

"I’ve been in Miami for two years," said Phillips, who comes from a prominent music family. "I’ve met Trey Songz at an event. That was cool. (laughter)”

THE TRANSACTION WIRE

The Dolphins' reported signing of center Austin Reiter was not part of the NFL transactions list for Monday, but there was one move involving the team.

It was the routine process of a player elevated from the practice squad for a game reverting to the practice squad — in this case center Cameron Tom.

After being elevated for the game against Indianapolis, Tom was among three players who were active but did not play.