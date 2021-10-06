Dolphins Mailbag: Looking for Solutions, the Coordinator Conundrum, and More

How can the Dolphins get the offense going? And is anybody's job in jeopardy?

Part 1 of the post-Colts game edition of the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins and, not surprisingly, most of the questions have a negative undertone.

Here were go:

From Chris Brooks (@seabrooxx):

Whhhhhhyyyyy??

Hi Chris, well, that’s quite the broad question. I’m assuming it’s a big-picture type of deal as to how we got here with the Dolphins. I would say at the moment the simple explanation is the Dolphins just haven’t been good enough in any area (starting with the offensive line) and the injury to Tua has exposed it because he does get the ball off much quicker than Jacoby Brissett.

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):

It seems like Flores doesn’t mess around when things are not working the way he wants, and it seems like the O structure is not working..Would it be season ending if he let go of one of the OCs? Or Both Or O-line Coach? Merci Alain.

Hi Jeff, Flores not only didn’t criticize the offensive coaching this week, he doubled down by saying he likes the system in place and the issue is execution. That gives you an idea that an in-season coaching change is highly unlikely.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Most would agree that Chris Grier has failed to rebuild the Dolphins roster into a playoff competitive one. Stephen Ross always gives coaches ample time to turn things around, so Flores will be back in 2022, but if this team finishes under .500 is Grier going to be replaced?

Hi Chris, yes, I could see that scenario playing out (if the Dolphins finish under .500), but also understand that I’m not sure how fair that would be to single out Grier like that considering everybody goes out of their way to say every decision is made collaboratively.

From Miami Dolphins Québec (1-3) (@Dolphins_Quebec):

Can we imagine the Dolphins hiring a new OC during the season ? Does a NFL team already made such a move ? (Not OC change inside the current staff but hiring a new OC)

Bonjour, beyond what I’ve already said about the idea of an in-season change of OCs, it’s happened before but I can’t recall off the top of my head an instance where the new OC came from outside the organization (for continuity reasons). I’m sure it has happened at least once, but can’t recall a specific situation like that and certainly don’t expect that to happen with the Dolphins this year.

From willyP (@williampalexan1):

With Jimmy G and Trent Williams going down yesterday, who do you thinking has the better pick at the end of the season? Our original traded to Philly or the 49ers pick we have?

Hey Willy, excellent question. I think it’s going to end up being awfully close because I do believe the 49ers have a better team (Jimmy G or no Jimmy G), but they play in a much tougher division and have a tougher schedule.

From Tweet Marino (@tweetmarino1):

What does the structure of our practices look like? Are there live periods? Is it just fundamentals and dummy work?

Here’s the thing, once training camp ends, the media no longer is allowed to watch practice beyond warmups and individual drills. So I simply can’t answer your question. My guess is there probably would be “some” live periods during the regular season, but those would be few and far between.

From Mikey (@PhinStooge):

In your opinion, what does the team have to do to turn it around?

Hey Mikey, I think it has to start with getting the offensive line to become functional again. While there’s no question that Jacoby Brissett needs to pick up his play, everything starts on offense with the line and because the offense has been so mediocre the last few games, it’s dragged down the defense along with it.

From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):

Does having two offensive coordinators mean that instead of the Dolphins having the worst offensive coordinator in the league, they have 2 middle of the pack coordinators?

Hey Ricardo, that’s a little harsh. Two things I would say in response is that, one, the two-coordinator system certainly doesn’t seem to be working out so great at the moment and, two, I’m going to repeat what I said before: Chan Gailey did a much better job in 2020 than what he was given credit for.

From Josh Leggatt (@Joshmleggatt):

Why does Miami always make me sad?

Hi Josh, the Dolphins are trying, that’s all I can tell you.

From D.J. Strauss (@djs2344):

How can they not bench Brissett at this point? He benched Tua for less. At this point, Sinnett can’t possibly be worse.

Hi D.J., be careful what you wish for. Reid Sinnett is a nice kid and a nice story and he looked against Cincinnati when he played the whole game, but please don’t forget that was a preseason finale against backups playing a defense that was showing nothing in terms of disguises. Whole different game in the regular season and Sinnett has never taken a snap in a real game yet. So, no.

From Daniel (@DanielEliesen):

Are the Dolphins going to win the Super Bowl? Have they solved all their issues?

Hi Daniel, is that a trick question?