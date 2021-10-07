Dolphins Notebook: Grant Reflects, Raekwon's Return, More

Jakeem Grant's new life has begun in Chicago, though he did some reflecting on his time in Miami on Thursday.

Grant met with the Chicago media for the first time since being traded by the Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round pick and called the trade a "fresh start, new opportunities."

The trade didn't come as much of a surprise to those who cover and follow the Dolphins, though Grant said it was a surprise to him.

"I mean, coming off the year I had last year, I was thinking under no uncertainty that I would have a bigger role increase and I was one of their key guys," Grant said. "but it's a business of the game, man. So I mean, I'm not mad. I'm not anything, just ready to go."

Grant made it a point to say a farewell to Miami via social media before his first game with the Bears, which will come at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he was just two weeks ago in his next-to-last game with the Dolphins.

GRANT REACTION

Grant had been with the Dolphins since 2016, so he naturally had developed relationships with some of his teammates.

He obviously was close to DeVante Parker, even serving as the inspiration for the character Pee Wee in Parker's animated online series, "Uncle Vante."

And then there was Albert Wilson, which whom Grant exchanged a high-five on his way to the end zone off a jet sweep against the Raiders in 2018.

“Ah, man. It’s tough but it’s part of the business," Wilson said Thursday. "Guys come and go. Fortunately enough he gets another opportunity somewhere else. When I talked to him, I just told him to continue to do what he does. Every opportunity that comes, he’s got to make the best of it. Just happy he still can play the game.”

DEFENSE READY TO START DELIVERING

The Dolphins defense has perform up to the standards it created in 2020 and things won't get any easier against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Linebacker Jerome Baker addressed all aspects of the defense Thursday, including his own performance. After being one of only two players in the NFL — along with Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White — to have at least 100 tackles and seven sacks last season, Baker still is looking for first sack in 2021.

“I’ve never been a guy to focus on my stats, really," Baker said. "I’m more of a guy that says our defense needs to improve. That’s been the message all around, that we need to improve, we need to play better. That’s been my thing, I need to play better, I need to do better. When I say that, it’s I want this team to be the best that we can be. That’s my mentality. I think we’re all not happy with where we are right now and Sunday is a great opportunity to go out there and show that we can play with the great teams in this league. I’m excited for Sunday, I’m ready to get out there. We’re going against a great challenge. It should definitely be a fun one.”

RAEKWON'S RETURN

The defense, of course, figures to get a boost this week with the return of Raekwon Davis, though there's nothing official in terms of him playing yet.

The only thing that has become official is that Davis has been "designated to return," meaning he's back at practice and the clock has started to give the Dolphins three weeks to decide whether to activate him, keep him on IR and release him.

The Dolphins obviously aren't going to release Davis and the most likely scenario is that he'll be activated to the 53-man roster Saturday afternoon — if not sooner.

“I mean, he’s a big, massive, strong guy," Baker said. "I think the one thing we don’t give him a lot of credit for is he brings a lot of energy to us. It’s not the energy of, ‘Let’s go hard,’ it’s the energy of you just want to be out there and play with him. He goes out there and he goes hard for us. He’s just a big, strong guy in the middle of our defense. It always helps when you have guys like that. I’m definitely happy to have him back.”

JACKSON OPEN TO ANY POSITION

The idea of moving 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson from his left tackle position certainly would seem to make sense given his struggles in pass protection, so the topic of his versatility came up when he addressed the media Thursday.

And, as one would expect of any offensive lineman, Jackson said he absolutely could play multiple positions.

“Oh, yeah. I definitely think I could play anywhere," he said. "I think I could play guard, center, tackle. I love to play football. Offensive line play is something I’ve been around for a long time. If you ask any receiver if they could move around, I’m sure they all could. I think offensive linemen are the same way. You’ve got short tackles, you’ve got tall tackles, you’ve got short guards, you’ve got tall guards. Anybody can move around. It’s about the mental.”