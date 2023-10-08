Game-Day Dolphins Mailbag: Achane, Wilkins, Williams, and More

Could Chase Claypool fill a Sherfield-type role? How big of a concern is Daniel Jones' scrambling? Tackling those questions and others from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the pre-Giants game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Robby Redford (@RobbyRedfo52925):

Do you think that Chase Claypool will see any action this Sunday against the Giants?

Hey Robby, I think I have just as good a chance of playing against the Giants on Sunday as Claypool does. The dude hasn't even had one practice in with his new team, so there's basically zero shot. Had he arrived like Tuesday or Wednesday, then maybe, but not now.

From Randy Millard (@dolphan013):

I know it's still early, but he looks like the real deal to me (vision, burst, shedding tackles). Did you see anything from Achane during training camp that resembled what he's done the last two weeks?

Hey Randy, it's always tough in training camp to fully assess running backs because there's no tackling. So there was no way to tell how good he would be at shedding tackles. It was always clear to see he had the burst (duh, right?), but it wasn't obvious how it would translate. Now, I would caution (yes, I'm going to do that) against going crazy too early, but he certainly looks every bit as dynamic as advertised — and, no, it doesn't always translate from college to the NFL.

From Mark Jones (@chiefkfc):

Achane has been going off in this offense. Is this sustainable or is this just because it's a new wrinkle teams haven't adjusted to.

Hey Mark, that's a very good question. First, I certainly don't think it's sustainable to the level he's been the past two weeks — I mean, 152-yard average, six touchdowns — but I think it's also clear by now that if Achane gets a little opportunity, he can take it to the house on any play,

From ScD (@dmoney29):

What is the guess on rush/pass plays for this game, and why?

That's impossible to predict because it depends on the flow of the game and how well the running game is working. Ideally, the Dolphins would want close to a 50-50 split here.

From Brian Knipp (@knipp_brian):

Will playing against his old teammate Dexter Lawrence, who already got paid motivate Christian Wilkins to have a big game?

Motivation never has been an issue with Wilkins, and he wants to have a big game very week to that big new contract he wants.

From Thegcrew22 (@thegcrew22):

Dolphins tend to have issues with mobile QBs. Who will be tasked to stop Daniel Jones?

The Dolphins have had issues with mobile QBs in the past, but that comes with the territory when you blitz as much and play as much man coverage as they did in the previous scheme. In Vic Fangio's zone-heavy scheme, this isn't nearly as big of a concer.

From Dawson Hall (@wDawssonHall):

Does Wade Martindale typically bracket or double a player like Tyreek or is he more likely to just play more two high shell like Buffalo; based on his defensive schemes whose more likely to hit their prop: Tyreek at 88 yards or waddle at 60 yards?

Hey Dawson, Martindale likes to take chances and come at the quarterback, though he might want to revisit that idea against the Dolphins. Either way, I'm thinking this is the day Waddle breaks out in 2023 (don't hold me it).

From DJ Johnny B (@DjJohnnyB561):

Given that the old man has a bend don’t break approach (and we know older coaches like him don’t typically change or adapt) should we play more a 5-3 defense instead, adding AVG & Phillips to the line as DEs, and have Baker, Long Jr. and Tindall as LBs, Chubb backs up the edges.

How many DBs are in your alignment? This is a passing league, so this ain't happening.

From Milton (@Milton_92):

Can Claypool be the Trent Sherfield type of blocking WR for this team?

Hey Milton, yes, in an ideal scenario he contributes as a blocker and a red zone target because of his high-point ability.

From Javi Laguna (@JaviLaguna_MIA):

What changes can you expect from the defense? Do we see anything different to stop the run? Are we expecting the rookie CB anytime soon?

The problem is the scheme's main emphasis is not getting beat, even at the cost of somewhat sacrificing the run defense, though not to this extent. The focus might become more balanced soon, though. And, yes, I think Cam Smith is getting some snaps on defense soon.

From Shaz (@DarthShaz24):

Which formation or play best suits Miami's offense for short-yardage situation? Considering they don't want to use the tush push.

The Dolphins absolutely never should use the tush push as long as Tua is the quarterback and that should be obvious. I personally like having 22 personnel (two backs, two tight ends) and then always have the option of having Alec Ingold or Durham Smythe leak out into the flat for a pass.

From J_R (@_Mr_Red_Beard):

What is with the overreaction with the loss to Buffalo? They're arguably a top 5 team in the NFL, and it seems after the Denver blowout, it seems this was humbling in a good way for a team searching for a playoff berth.

Can't argue with anything you say, but that's the nature of fans and the media in this age of 24/7 football talk. It was the same kind of overreaction after the Denver game, too, if we're being honest.

From Charlie (via email):

Alain, I was watching some film cut-ups that were posted. It looks like Buffalo's game plan was to take away Tua’s first read in combination with getting pressure. I think I remember hearing another Defensive Coordinator talking about this last year. I don’t know if first read success has contributed to how fast Tua has gotten the ball out in the first 3 games or not, but this does seem to be a viable strategy. What can Miami do to counter this strategy?

Hey Charlie, this is where all the motion often comes into play, where defenders can't get their hands on, say, Tyreek Hill because he's already at full speed. The Dolphins couldn't do as much of it at Buffalo because of the crowd noise.

From Bob Lumbard (via email):

Hi Alain, as always, I thoroughly enjoy reading your Dolphins Mailbag. My question concerns the coin toss. I remember that once upon a time when a team won the coin toss they elected to receive the kickoff. Now, most teams defer to receiving the kickoff in the second half. What are the reasons for this? With the Dolphins, it would seem to make sense that they would want the ball to start the game considering their potent offense. Against Buffalo we won the toss, deferred and then the Bills marched right down the field and scored. We were in a 7-0 hole before even touching the ball. Since the offense is the strongest part of our team, doesn’t it make sense that we would want the ball to start the game? Keep up the good work!

Thanks Bob. Your point is a good one, but teams at one point started to value the idea of being able to get back-to-back scores with a late touchdown or field goal at the end of the first half and one to start the second half. Either way, you'll get the ball to start one of the two halves, so this strategy makes the most sense to me.

From Thomas (via email):

I see a lot of angst and questions about what is wrong with the defense. But is this just a case of people expecting too much? They changed coordinator and lost some players that contributed last season. It takes time to learn a new system, and the team did average more than 30 points allowed in road games last season. Is our best reasonable hope that they steadily improve as they get more comfortable in the defense with hopefully a nice boost when Ramsey comes back?

Hey Thomas, yes on all counts, though I still would maintain the defense has underperformed.

From Craig (via email):

Alain, nice easy one. What would you change up to get defense firing on all cylinders? Is missing personnel or scheme fit the bigger issue?

Hey Craig, I'm never going to put everything on the scheme. There are a good number of players who are not playing as well right now as they should be or were expected to play.

From JWay (@C0miicstheJWay):

If we don’t beat the Giants in commanding fashion, how would that change your feelings about this team? Also do you think this team is soft? Mentally and physically?

I predicted the Dolphins to win in commanding fashion, but a bad bounce here or there could make a game because it happens all the time in the NFL. So I wouldn't make rash judgments after this game. No, I don't think the Dolphins are soft.

From Marvin Pascal (@Marvilous305)(:

If Connor can't pull and block down field effectively, should he sit this week?

Connor Williams should sit if there's any chance him playing makes it more likely his groin injury will linger.

From miami mark (@MarkWardlaw97):

With the deal for Claypool, do you see any more logical potential trade candidates for the Dolphins to pursue? Feel better and keep up the great work. You and Omar write great articles and have fun chemistry on the podcast!

Thanks Mark. I'd have to scour every team's roster to see if there's a player likely on the move this fall, but I'm afraid I don't have a name for you right now.

From Taylor Simpson (@TaylorS34728333):

Which is a bigger deficit, missing Connor or Armstead? Factoring in level of play from the backup.

Hey Taylor, the last sentence was key right there. Armstead is the better of the two players (even though Williams is good), but Kendall Lamm has been very solid at left tackle so far this season, while Liam Eichenberg struggled against Buffalo. So until Eichenberg proves himself at center, Connor Williams becomes the answer.

