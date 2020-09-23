SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

What's the Ceiling for the Dolphins Offensive Line?

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins are off to a disappointing 0-2 start in the 2020 season, but there have been some encouraging signs regardless.

And none has been more significance than the performance of the offensive line.

The numbers for the Dolphins offense certainly weren't overwhelming in the first two weeks of the season, but everything has to be evaluated with the understanding this group has four new starters, two of whom are rookies.

Under normal circumstances, that's a tough assignment at the start of a season, but it was especially trying in 2020 given the lack of offseason practices or preseason games because of COVID-19.

So look past the fact that the Dolphins rank in the bottom third of the NFL in most offensive statistical categories and have scored 39 points in two games and what you get is a big reason for optimism.

The offensive line was flagged for only two penalties in the first two games — holding calls against Ereck Flowers in the opener and against Solomon Kindley in Week 2 (though that one was declined).

The one statistical area where the Dolphins have done the best in terms of league rankings is sacks allowed per pass attempt, where they're 15th.

The Dolphins have allowed three sacks in two games and are averaging 3.8 yards per rushing attempt. While those numbers aren't great, compare them to what they were last year (10 sacks allowed, 2.3 rushing average) and there's a massive improvement.

And, again, this has been done while a new group is just starting to work together in game action, suggesting it's only going to get better from here.

First-round pick Austin Jackson looks like the real deal at left tackle, and Kindley has been a pleasant surprise at right guard. Those two will be part of the nucleus for hopefully a long time.

So, no, the Dolphins offensive line isn't great yet. But it's tons better than it was last year and it's most definitely trending in the right direction.

Right tackle Jesse Davis mentioned the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles of recent years when he talked about the kind of line he hopes the Dolphins can have.

“I think the identity of us is we want to be respected, we want to be feared. When we go into a game, we want to be able to do our job and do it well. Moving forward, I think we are starting to build that chemistry, I think we are starting to jell well nicely together. I think every week, just keep putting it on tape and doing what we’ve been doing.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins' 31-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills in their home opener was another painful reminder this team has a long way to go

Alain Poupart

by

G-Force1

What's Wrong With the Dolphins Pass Rush And How It Can Get Fixed

The Miami Dolphins have had several issues on defense early in the 2020 season but perhaps none as glaring as the lack of a pass rush

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins will play their only scheduled prime-time game of the season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 3 Thursday night matchup

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Look to Reverse Thursday Trend

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their first Thursday night road victory in 11 years

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 2 Observations ... And Former Dolphins Updates

Injuries is what most fans unfortunately will remember from Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season, while some of the top teams continued to roll

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Injury Report and What It Means

Linebacker Elandon Roberts appears on track to return to the lineup for the Thursday night game, though cornerback Byron Jones did not practice Monday

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-Jaguars QB Battle Becomes Hairy Situation

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's thick beard again was a topic of conversation this week, and this time it also involved Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Rookie Igbinoghene Ready to Apply Lesson Learned

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene could play a big role again against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 2 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 31-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills

Alain Poupart

Gesicki Makes Dolphins History

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki put his name in the team record book with his performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2

Alain Poupart