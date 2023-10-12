Another Issue on Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins offensive line is having a hard time staying intact these days.

Thursday brought a double dose of bad news when guard Robert Hunt was added to the injury report with a knee injury that had him limited in practice. Given that he wasn't on the injury report at all Wednesday, it's fair to conclude he was injured in practice.

The Dolphins already are without four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead after he was placed on injured reserve last week and they're looking at the possibility — if not likelihood — of having to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday without starting Connor Williams, who missed practice for a second consecutive day because of a groin injury.

Williams was injured in the blowout win against Denver in Week 3, missed the Week 4 loss at Buffalo and back in the lineup last Sunday for the 31-16 victory against the New York Giants.

And now Hunt.

He's arguably been the most consistent Dolphins offensive lineman so far this season and his absence, if it came to that, could be detrimental to the running game.

If it ends up that Hunt has to be sidelined for the Carolina game, the Dolphins likely would start Lester Cotton at right guard, though Robert Jones also would be a possibility.

Jones is in second week of practice after being designated to return after being placed on injured reserve after the cuts to 53. Jones sustained a knee injury in the preseason. He started seven games for the Dolphins last season.

As it stands right now, left guard Isaiah Wynn and right tackle Austin Jackson are the only healthy starting offensive linemen on the roster.

The Dolphins did get some good news Thursday, with fullback Alec Ingold return to practice, albeit on a limited basis.

CAROLINA CONCERNS

At the same time the Dolphins are dealing with their offensive line issues, the Panthers have major concerns in their front seven.

Their two best players in that group are edge defender Brian Burns and defensive tackle Derrick Brown, and neither practiced Thursday after being limited for the first workout of the week.

Brown is dealing with knee/ankle issues, while Burns has an ankle injury.

The Panthers had three new names on their injury report Thursday: S Vonn Bell (quadriceps), former Dolphins LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (back) and TE Giovanni Ricci (shoulder). Grugier-Hill and Bell were limited Thursday, while Ricci did not practice.

