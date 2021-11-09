O-line Observations: A Little Idea, the 2021 Draft Miss, Sorting Out Stats

A bunch of different thoughts related to the Miami Dolphins offensive line:

-- Head coach Brian Flores said Monday and repeated Tuesday that there have been discussions among the coaches about possible position changes for the game against the Baltimore Ravens, though right guard Robert Hunt said he hasn't seen of those at practice yet. Which, of course, begs the question: Why wouldn't the Dolphins try something different because what they've been doing clearly isn't working?

-- The Dolphins already have made a move in that vein when they slid Austin Jackson from let tackle to left guard, and they did in the offseason when they moved Hunt from right tackle to right guard. Both moved made sense Jackson unfortunately looked overmatched as an NFL left tackle and because most (if not all) draft analysts projected Hunt's best NFL position as guard. The problem is that the Dolphins still have major issues at tackle because Jesse Davis and Liam Eichenberg keep getting beat too often around the edge.

-- Davis has been a dependable lineman for the Dolphins for a couple of years, but this season has been a struggle for him and maybe the issue with his right knee — remember how he talked about "swelling management" in training camp — is affecting his performance, though he hasn't appeared on the injury report all season. Or maybe Davis is best suited to play guard, which he's done pretty well in the past.

-- As for Eichenberg, remember that the Dolphins gave up a 2022 third-round pick to move up in the second round to get him. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein suggested that Eichenberg was better suited to play right tackle in the NFL, so maybe the Dolphins might want to consider moving him to that spot and sliding Davis inside to guard.

-- And that brings us to Greg Little, who has yet to be active after the Dolphins acquired him from the Carolina Panthers in August in exchange for a late-round draft pick. Remember that this is a former second-round pick on whom the Dolphins took a gamble, which makes it eye-opening he's not even dressed once. Then again, Dolphins coaches obviously see him at practice every day and one would help they'd put him in the lineup if they thought he could help.

-- So, to recap, the Dolphins have used Jackson and Eichenberg at left tackle, and both have struggled. And they've decided that Little hasn't merited getting a shot yet. So looking long term, left tackle still sure looks like a major need for the Dolphins.

-- And this is where we go back to the 2021 draft, and the great opportunity the Dolphins had of solving the problem. And this is no knock on Jaylen Waddle, who's turning in a fine season after being selected with the sixth overall pick. But has Waddle been a major difference-maker so far? Unfortunately, the answer there is no. And remember that the Dolphins surrendered one of their extra first-round picks of the next two years to move up from 12th to sixth after making that trade with the 49ers (getting two extra No. 1s to move from 3 to 12 was borderline phenomenal). Waddle may yet become a big-time playmaker for the offense, but so far as a rookie he's looked like a very good possession receiver — which is fine, but not for a No. 6 overall pick. So let's say the Dolphins had forgotten about making that second trade and stayed put at 12, do we need to point out who ended up getting drafter AFTER that spot? Yep, Rashawn Slater. He went 13th to the Chargers — them again — and has turned in a brilliant rookie performance so far. Sure, it's fair to wonder whether he would have had the same kind of impact for the Dolphins, but he still would have made for a great pick and the Dolphins still would have two first-round picks in 2022 — theirs and that of the 49ers.

-- Lastly, and this belongs in the glass-half-full category, but the Dolphins offensive line maybe hasn't been as insanely awful as Pro Football Focus would suggest. PFF has "credited" the Dolphins with 234 QB pressures, 47 more than the next-worst team (Carolina), according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. But pro-football-reference.com's advanced stats for QB pressures (hits, sacks and hurries) has the Dolphins having allowed 91 in their first nine games, a total that's tied for fifth-most in the NFL (Carolina is first with 105). In fact, the Dolphins offensive line doesn't rank last in any advanced metric (including rushing yards before contact). This most definitely isn't to suggest the offensive line hasn't been bad because it has; but maybe it hasn't been completely awful all the time. As always, a little nuance and balance is required here.