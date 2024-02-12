Dolphins OL Status: Tough Choices Ahead

The Miami Dolphins are coming off what overall could be considered a successful season, which ended with an 11-6 record and a second consecutive playoff appearance, but there is work to be done for the team to reach the next level.

The major first step in the roster-building process will be free agency, which will kick off with the start of the new league year March 13 after the Dolphins go over their season-ending roster and decide how to proceed at each position moving forward.

With that in mind, we examine where the Dolphins stand at each position heading into free agency, with contract status of each player, a quick review of the 2023 performance and an analysis of what to expect in the offseason.

We continue with the offensive line.

MIAMI DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN IN 2023

On the roster: LT Terron Armstead, LG Isaiah Wynn, C Connor Williams, RG Robert Hunt, RT Austin Jackson, T Kendall Lamm, C/G Liam Eichenberg, G/T Kion Smith, G Robert Jones, G Lester Cotton, C Jonotthan Harrison,

2023 season: Injuries unfortunately were a big part of the story on the offensive line, with every starter except Jackson missing a considerable amount of time. Despite that, the line still turned a respectable performance, with the Dolphins leading the NFL in rushing average per attempt, though the pass protection was helped by a lot of quick passing.

Stats that stand out: According to ESPN analytics, the Dolphins were eighth in the NFL in run block win rate but only 31st in the NFL in pass block win rate. Connor Williams was the second-highest-graded center in the NL by Pro Football Focus, while Robert Hunt was the sixth-highest-graded guard.

THE OFFSEASON AT ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE

Contract status: Hunt, Williams, Wynn, Harrison and Lamm all are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 13. Jones is scheduled to become a restricted free agent. Eichenberg, Cotton and Smith each has one more year left on his contract; Armstead and Jackson still have four more years left on their contract.

Notable pending free agents around the NFL: C Andre James, Las Vegas; Lloyd Cushenberry, Denver; G Dalton Risner, Minnesota; Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville; G Graham Glasgow, Detroit; T Tyron Smith, Dallas; T Jonah Williams, Cincinnati; G/T Michael Onwenu, New England

Offseason outlook: The Dolphins are going to have some awfully difficult decisions to make here with Hunt and Williams in particular, in terms of how much they're willing to spend to retain either or both. Williams' late-season torn ACL will complicate his free agency venture and likely affect his market. In an ideal world, the Dolphins would bring both of them back to keep as much of the 2023 line intact as possible. Armstead created headlines after the season when he mentioned the possibility of retiring and he didn't slam the door on that possibility when he spoke again at the Super Bowl. Wynn and Lamm also are solid veterans the Dolphins would want back, but at some point they're going to have only so much money (and cap space) for their offensive linemen. If the Dolphins do end up losing either Hunt or Williams, it's more likely they would look for a replacement early in the draft than with a big-name free agent.