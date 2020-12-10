Offensive Thoughts Before Chiefs Game

The Miami Dolphins likely will be asked to do more offensively against the Kansas City Chiefs than they have in recent weeks

The Miami Dolphins offense didn't exactly put up a lot of points on the scoreboard the past two weeks, but they didn't have to.

This very obviously might have to change when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday because it's not likely the defense will be able to hold Patrick Mahomes and company to three or seven points as it did against the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals in those past two victories.

In a way, that might be good news for the Dolphins — maybe more so their fans — because this might be the game where rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa is asked to do more than simply manage the game.

That's just one of the topics we address from the offensive side of the ball a few days before the defending Super Bowl champions come to Hard Rock Stadium.

-- Tagovailoa will go into the game with a passer rating of almost 100, which is outstanding, but modest passing yardage totals. His 296 yards against Cincinnati represented the highest total of his young NFL career, but it's not impossible he'll need more yards than that against Kansas City if the defense can't slow down Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Opening up the offense clearly would be another step in Tua's development, and it's a step that's going to have to come sooner or later.

-- A big topic this week has been the use of an up-tempo offense after the Dolphins had success on the first drive of the second half with that style of play. It's something every team does at some point to some degree and there's no question the Dolphins will keep doing it, but they're going to pick their spots. The danger in running an up-tempo offense or even no-huddle offense is that failing to get first downs puts the defense right back onto the field. That might not be the best strategy against the Chiefs. Then again, the goal is to score on every possession, so the Dolphins obviously will do what they have to do to accomplish that.

-- This is a week where having a punishing running game would help because the Chiefs defense isn't great against the run and controlling the ball for long periods of time keeps Mahomes on the sideline — and that's clearly a good thing. In fact, a strong running game was part of what helped New England shut out Kansas City in the first half of the 2018 AFC Championship Game when Brian Flores was the Patriots' de facto defensive coordinator. So it would be awesome for the Dolphins if Myles Gaskin could have a big game running the ball, but the team has rushed for more than 111 yards only once all season (against Jacksonville).

-- One player we would expect to play a big role on offense is rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. based on his performance against the Bengals last Sunday. Bowden is just a superior athlete and he showed that with some nifty moves in the open field. Without a bruising running game, using Bowden makes even more sense.

-- By all accounts, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has not had a great year, but he's a proven pass rusher and the Dolphins need to contain him and Chris Jones up front. The Dolphins again are likely to have their three rookies starting on the offensive line, and they'll be looking for a repeat performance of their very good outing against Cincinnati.

-- Finally, the guy to watch on the K.C. defense clearly is safety Tyrann Mathieu, who's coming off a two-interception game in the victory against Denver on Sunday night and has five picks on the season. He's an absolute ball hawk in the secondary and earned All-Pro honors in 2019 in his first season with the Chiefs. Tagovailoa has to be aware of him when he throws downfield.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.