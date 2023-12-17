Skip to main content

    Chubb Pays Another Price for Helmet Toss

    Chubb became the seventh Dolphins player fined this season for a game-related violation

    Bradley Chubb losing his cool Monday night not only cost the Dolphins four or seven points in their loss against the Tennessee Titans, it also cost him some money.

    The NFL fined Chubb in the amount of $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing his helmet in the field of play in frustration after QB Will Levis got away from him and turned a sack that would have pushed Tennessee out of field goal range into a 5-yard gain.

    Chubb was flagged on the penalty to give the Titans a first down instead of having to settle for a field goal, and that touchdown allowed Tennessee to tie the score 7-7.

    THE DOLPHINS' 2023 FINES

    Chubb became the seventh Dolphins player to be fined this season for game-related violations — that does not include Tyreek Hill's fines for uniform violations — with fullback Alec Ingold and safety DeShon Elliott each deemed two-time offenders.

    Chubb's fine was the fourth-highest for the Dolphins this season, but far less expensive than that assessed to Elliott against the New England Patriots in Week 8 when he was tagged for a $43,709 offense along with one for $,9833.

    Here's the full rundown of Dolphins game-related fines in 2023:

    Week 1 — FB Alec Ingold, unnecessary roughness: $14,333

    Week 3 — RB Raheem Mostert, unnecessary roughness: $10,927

    Week 5 — WR Tyreek Hill, unsportsmanlike conduct: $10,927

    Week 6 — TE Tanner Conner, unnecessary roughness: $4,843

    Week 8 — S DeShon Elliott, unnecessary roughness: $9,833 ... S DeShon Elliott, unnecessary roughness: $43,079

    Week 9 — FB Alec Ingold, unnecessary roughness: $14,833

    Week 11 — S Elijah Campbell, unnecessary roughness: $5,611

    Week 14 — OLB Bradley Chubb, unsportsmanlike conduct: $13, 659
