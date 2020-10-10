SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the 49ers

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will face yet another difficult challenge in Week 5 when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers are coming off a 25-20 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles that evened their record at 2-2, but let's not forget they are the defending NFC champions.

To get a better feel for the 49ers, we checked in with All49ers publisher Grant Cohn for his answers on these five key questions:

1. How have the 49ers managed to stay afloat through all these injuries?

They’ve played two winless teams — the Jets and the Giants — and beaten both of them. So that helps. But the other thing the 49ers have going for them is their seemingly endless depth. Every time a player gets injured, the 49ers have some late-round pick or undrafted guy who has been on the practice squad and gets an opportunity to play and just crushes it. They had nine starters missing two weeks ago and still beat the Giants, which speaks to how well the 49ers coaching staff develops players. The 49ers might be better at developing players than any other franchise.

2. What’s the sense of confidence that Jimmy Garoppolo is capable of coming through on the biggest stage?

I believe the 49ers still have confidence in Garoppolo, but have questions about him, too. And how could you not have questions about him? He flopped in the Super Bowl, he’s almost 29 and he still has fewer than two seasons worth of starts to his name. Who is he? Is he even durable? If he misses a few games every season, he’s not a franchise quarterback. The burden is on Garoppolo to prove what he is. And he has to prove himself now. And he won’t have the same defense he had last season — he’ll have to be the engine of the team. And at the end of the season, the 49ers will re-evaluate him and decide if he’s still worth the gigantic contract they pay him.

3. Why is Kyle Shanahan’s offense so consistently successful?

He’d probably tell you it’s his scheme. And his scheme consistently produces yards. He does a good job of making his run plays look exactly like his play-action plays initially, so he confuses opposing defenses. He also uses lots of pre-snap motion, which confuses defenses, too. All this confusion leads to big plays for the 49ers offense. But historically, Shanahan’s scheme isn’t particularly successful on third down or in the red zone. That’s where he needs elite players.

4. How have the 49ers compensated for the loss of Nick Bosa, the son of former Dolphins first-round pick John Bosa?

They lost Dee Ford too — he’s on injured reserve with a back injury. And they lost DeForest Buckner, who was traded to the Colts. So the 49ers’ best remaining pass rusher is Arik Armstead, a defensive tackle who has to play defensive end now for the 49ers because Bosa and Ford are out. Armstead is playing well, but he’s not enough, so defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has called lots of blitzes, especially on third down.

5. What kind of contributions have been made by Dion Jordan and Jamar Taylor, and what can be expected of them moving forward?

Dion Jordan has replaced Ford as the 49ers’ designated speed rusher off the bench. Jordan isn’t half the player Ford is, but the 49ers desperately need a speed rusher — their other pass rushers are defensive tackles. So Jordan has a role on this defense, and he recorded a sack two weeks ago against the Giants. And Taylor now is the 49ers nickel back because starter K’Waun Williams is on injured reserve with an ACL sprain. And Taylor recorded a sack last week against the Eagles. So the two former Dolphins have played well initially for the 49ers, and will need to continue to play well because the 49ers are depending on them.

RELATED: Jordan Starting Over Again in San Francisco

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Final Week 5 Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will have cornerback Byron Jones back in the lineup against San Francisco but will be without two key players

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-49ers Facts And Figures

Setting the stage for the Miami Dolphins Week 5 game against the San Francicisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium with complete broadcast and series history information

Alain Poupart

Dion Jordan Starting Over Again in San Francisco

Former Miami Dolphins first-round pick Dion Jordan's roller-coaster career has taken him to the 49ers, where he is producing and happy

Alain Poupart

Evaluating the Dolphins O-Line Options

The Miami Dolphins will have decisions to make on their offensive line after rookie left tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Placing Rookie Jackson on IR

Miami Dolphins rookie first-round pick Austin Jackson will have to miss at least three games because of a foot injury

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 5 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The NFL gets a rare Tuesday night game in Week 5 and it just might be the best matchup of a week where the Dolphins looks middle of the pack in term of appeal

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: In-Season Coaching Changes

The Miami Dolphins had been the last team to fire its coach after four games before the Houston Texans parted ways with Bill O'Brien

Alain Poupart

How Long Will Hunt Have to Wait?

Miami Dolphins rookie Robert Hunt has watched fellow 2020 draft picks Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley earn starting jobs, but he's ready to join them

Alain Poupart

Fitzpatrick Gets Into the Hall of Fame

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his performance in the Week 3 Thursday night game against Jacksonville

Alain Poupart

The Strange Case of Nik Needham

Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham has gone through a roller coaster of a season so far, though it might be trending upward

Alain Poupart