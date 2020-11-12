From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Chargers

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins are coming off an impressive 34-31 victory against the Arizona Cardinals, while the Chargers are coming off yet another heartbreaking loss, this one a 31-26 decision against the Los Angeles Chargers after an apparent game-winning touchdown on the final play was overturned after review.

To get a better feel for the Chargers, we checked in with Charger Report publisher Fernando Ramirez for his answers on these five key questions:

1) What is it about the Chargers that they always find a different way to lose in heartbreaking fashion?

Ramirez: I think that is the real mystery that has yet to be answered. Anthony Lynn said after the loss to the Raiders that they were winning these games in his first two seasons. They were. Last year, quarterback Philip Rivers was turning the ball over at a crazy rate. Now, it seems like the offense gets off to a fast start, then begins to slow down, and when they do that, the defense starts getting scored on. The Chargers have some issues they need to work out, but many players say they feel like they are close to figuring it out.

2) What would you say to anybody who knocked Justin Herbert because his record as a starter is 1-6?

Ramirez: To be honest, there were two games where Herbert threw a game-changing interception, but Herbert doesn't play defense. The defense has been shaky. Defensive end Joey Bosa said that after the loss to New Orleans that Herbert came up to him and apologized because he felt like he didn't do enough. Bosa said he told the young quarterback that they probably wouldn't have been in the games against Kansas City, Tampa Bay and New Orleans without him. I feel like Herbert is the reason why the team gets up, but he has said he needs to be better late in games.

3) What's been most impressive about Herbert so far?

Ramirez: This isn't the kid we saw in training camp. What is impressive about Herbert is his poise in the pocket. Against the Buccaneers, he dropped back and had two defenders coming at him and he kept the ball until the last second and threw a touchdown pass to Tyron Johnson. Both defenders hit him. He has been very impressive. His deep ball has always been a thing of beauty. After having Drew Brees for a couple of years, then transitioning to Philip Rivers for 14 seasons now to Justin Herbert, the Chargers have their quarterback of the future.

4) Injuries have been a problem on the Chargers defense, as they always seem to be; how good is that unit now, and how good could it have been?

Ramirez: The injury bug has hit this team hard in the last two seasons. The Chargers would look a lot different. First, they would have All-Pro safety Derwin James, who is genuinely one of the game's best young safeties. He can cover tight ends, he can blitz, and he has instincts that you can't teach. They are also missing linebacker Drue Tranquill. He had a strong rookie year and made huge strides in training camp. He is a former safety converted to linebacker, so he could cover tight ends as well, and his instincts are also unique. I believe with both of those players and Chris Harris Jr., the Chargers defense wouldn't be giving up all of these games.

5) Who's the one player on offense and defense who the Dolphins most need to be concerned about?

Ramirez: The player on offense is quarterback Justin Herbert. The Dolphins defense is special, and it seems they like to rattle the opposing quarterback like Jared Goff, but so far this season, it looks like Herbert doesn't get rattled. He said a couple of weeks back that he tries to have a next-play mentality, which he has shown. He has thrown an interception, and on the next drive, he continues making tough throws. He doesn't shy away from it. On defense, defensive end Melvin Ingram is the player to keep an eye on. He doesn't have a sack this season and has been itching for one. He is coming off his strongest game of the season against the Raiders. He wasn't able to get to Carr, but he was terrific against the run game and was able to help slow down Josh Jacobs. If Joey Bosa cannot play due to the concussion he sustained in Denver, then Ingram will need to pick it up and put the pressure on Tua.