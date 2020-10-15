From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Jets

The Miami Dolphins will be heavy favorites when they return to Hard Rock Stadium to face the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Jets are winless on the season, their latest loss coming against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

To get a better feel for the Jets, we checked in with Jets Country publisher Kristian Dyer for his answers on these five key questions:

1) The first and obvious question is: How did the Jets get to be this bad?

Years of bad drafting and reach signings in free agency reached an apex this year with a lot of dead money on the cap and a roster still being turned over. There are some good pieces on this team and a lot of subpar players being thrust into starting roles who shouldn't be playing this many snaps.

2) What is the fan base’s level of frustration with Adam Gase?

There is more confidence in Congress right now than Jets fans have in Gase. The play-calling has been suspect this year but Gase doesn't do himself any favors with a gruff demeanor and a penchant for deflecting blame. This is a bad team. If he embraced it and showed some passion rather than bristle at any criticism, it would help his case. He's still the same coach who saw the rebuilding Jets go 7-9 last year. But he's also the coach who is currently 0-5. He has to embrace both.

3) The Dolphins will see Joe Flacco at quarterback in this game; does he in any way resemble the Joe Flacco from his best days in Baltimore?

It is safe to say that Flacco is a bit of a step down from a quarterback who was 10-5 in the playoffs and consistently among the better signal callers in the NFL. But that may not matter much. What he might be is, right now, better than Sam Darnold. Given the state of the Jets offensive line, Flacco's maturity and quick release makes him a better fit for the Jets offense. He isn't the future of the Jets. He may not even be with the team next year. But if this offense is going to be competent, his composure and his best asset, his ability to read the game, are both upgrades right now over Darnold.

4) What will be the fallout of the Le’Veon Bell release, both on and off the field?

The offense can't get much worse. But Bell's release does open the door for La'Mical Perine, a fourth-round pick, to get some more carries. He was a bit of a steal for the Jets. If he can stay healthy, he could emerge as a solid running back for the Jets moving forward.

5) With Jamal Adams now gone, is there any defensive player the Dolphins need to neutralize in this game?

Quinnen Williams has had a pretty solid year, generating good push and getting to the backfield regularly. Given time, he can develop into a really nice player, the kind who can make Pro Bowls. The problem is that the line is so anemic right now, there's no other pass rusher. Stop Williams, you stop the Jets' ability to get after the passer.