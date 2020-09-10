From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Patriots

The 2020 regular season is filled with storylines throughout the NFL, starting obviously with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a team standpoint, there aren't many places more intriguing than New England, where Tom Brady is gone, but Bill Belichick remains.

As fate would have it, it's the Miami Dolphins who will christen the post-Brady era at Gillette Stadium.

To get a better feel for the new-look Patriots, we checked in with PatriotMaven publisher Devon Clements for his answer on these five key questions:

1. What can we expect to see from the Patriots offense with Cam Newton at quarterback?

Clements: With Cam Newton under center, it would be wise for Josh McDaniels to draw up a scheme similar to what he dealt with in Carolina. That would involve utilizing his arm and legs and getting the ball to his big-bodied pass-catchers. However, I would expect a heavy dose of the run game due to the Patriots having a loaded backfield and the need to dial back Newton’s usage to ensure he stays healthy.

2. Who, besides Julian Edelman and James White, figure to be factors in the passing game?

Clements: I would have to think N’Keal Harry gets involved early in the passing game. With some inexperienced talent at receiver and two rookie tight ends, Harry is one of the few pass catchers on the roster who fits the mold of the type of player that Newton likes throwing to. I would also throw Gunner Olszewski into this conversation, not because he also fits the mold but rather that he had a very strong camp and has built a rapport with Newton over the summer.

3. How close to last year's success can the New England defense come after all the key departures (Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins, etc.)?

Clements: I wouldn’t expect the Patriots defense to come even close to the type of production they had on the defensive side of the football in 2019. With a much tougher schedule this year and with the amount of roster turnover they’ve had, it’s unrealistic to expect them to remain as one of the top defenses in the NFL. Being a top 10 defense this year would exceed expectations IMO.

4. Who is likely to provide the pass rush for the Patriots?

Clements: The pass rush this year is going to come more from the defensive line, though the linebackers will still be very involved in that department. Chase Winovich is expected to take another step forward after a strong rookie campaign, and Deatrich Wise and Derek Rivers are looking to establish themselves as consistent pass rushers. However, my bet is that rookie linebacker Josh Uche will lead the team in sacks.

5. What are the expectations in New England for the Patriots in the first year of the post-Brady era?

Clements: The same as they’ve always been: Super Bowl or bust. Yes, the six-time Super Bowl champions lost Tom Brady, but they also gained another former MVP quarterback. Pair that with the fact that Bill Belichick is still coaching the team, and Patriots fans will still be holding their team to a high standard because of the foundation that is still in place in New England.