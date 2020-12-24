From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Raiders

The Miami Dolphins will face the Las Vegas Raiders in a key AFC matchup Saturday and we get some intel on Jon Gruden's team from a Raiders insider

The Miami Dolphins' playoff push continues Saturday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins (9-5) need to win their final two games to be assured of their first playoff berth since 2016, though they still could get in regardless depending on how other games play out.

The Raiders (7-7) are still mathematically in playoff contention despite their 30-27 overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, though they need two victories in their final two games and two losses by both the Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

It's been another disappointing late-season performance by the Raiders, who were 6-3 before losing four of their past five games — the only victory was their mini miracle against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

To get the lowdown on what's gone wrong with the Raiders over the past five weeks, we checked in with Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter.

1) For the second consecutive year, the Raiders are collapsing in the late stages of the season. Why is this happening?

Carpenter: It starts with injuries. In their last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, they had 10 starters out. Decimated by injuries the last two seasons hasn’t helped. Secondly, they are a very young team that is learning how to win.

2) What do you sense is the overall mood with the Raiders after the loss against the Chargers left them pretty much needing a miracle to make the playoffs?

Carpenter: The Raiders are salty. This team is struggling, but the effort is not in question. When things start to struggle, you can see them making mistakes out of frustration.

3) How is it the Raiders gave Kansas City two good games (including defeating them once) but yet got blown out at Atlanta and should have lost against the Jets?

Carpenter: They were healthy in the first contest. In the second, they were not as beat up as they are now. After the second tilt versus the Chiefs, they have struggled with players stepping up who have been thrust into the lineup because of the injuries.

4) How much different would you anticipate the Raiders offense being if Marcus Mariota ends up starting at quarterback in place of Derek Carr?

Carpenter: Derek isn’t the issue on this team. His injury hurts them, but Marcus played very well when Derek went down with a groin injury. Marcus opens some doors with his legs, which makes him an interesting option when players are struggling. I equate Mariota to an NBA player being able to create his own shot.

5) Who’s the one player on the Raiders defense with whom the Dolphins should be concerned, and why?

Carpenter: (Defensive end) Maxx Crosby has been double- and triple-teamed all season. If he gets an opening, he is a terrific pass rusher.