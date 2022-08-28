Dolphins-Eagles Halftime Observations

Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night:

-- The Dolphins decided to use most of their starters for this game, including QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, RB Raheem Mostert and the entire offensive line except for Terron Armstead.

-- The Eagles took a different approach, keeping out more than two dozen players for their preseason finale. That included, among others, quarterback Jalen Hurts.

DOLPHINS-EAGLES FIRST QUARTER

-- Mike McDaniel dialed up a long pass on the very first play, and Hill ran right by two Eagles defenders to catch a 51-yard pass from Tua. Hill was open enough that he was able to curl toward the middle to grab an underthrown pass. That could have been a 75-yard touchdown had the pass led Hill.

-- .Tua came back with two on-target throws rolling to his left on naked boots, hitting Hill on a crosser for 13 yards and then River Cracraft for a 8-yard touchdown that was his best throw of the drive.

-- In between the final two passes was a running play by Raheem Mostert, which was significant because it was his first carry since the 2021 regular season opener with the 49ers and because tight end Cethan Carter lined up at fullback on the play. Alec Ingold was supposed to play in this game based on what McDaniel said early in the week, but the plans obviously changed.

-- The first Eagles drive was not a good one for Nik Needham lining up as an outside cornerback with both Xavien Howard and Byron Jones sitting out. While it was good news to see him in the lineup after he was banged up a bit over the past week, Needham gave up two completions, one of them on a play where he was flagged for DPI.

-- Those wanting to see improvement from Noah Igbinoghene hopefully paid attention to the Eagles' second-and-1 play when he had great coverage and broke up a pass downfield.

-- Zach Sieler, who's among the most under-appreciated players on the team, then just abused an Eagles offensive lineman on back-to-back plays and stuffed Kenneth Gainwell for no gain on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1.

-- Linebacker Jerome Baker did not have a good first quarter in coverage, failing to bring down two Eagles backs after short receptions.

-- Mostert's second run went for 26 yards, but more importantly showed his speed and quick cutting ability at the line. And maybe that should ease some of those concerns about the running game.

-- The Dolphins' first negative play on offense came when Tua was sacked for a 7-yard loss. Patrick Johnson got the sack after getting around right tackle Austin Jackson, but this was more of a coverage sack than anything because Tua did have some time in the pocket.

-- The sack forced the Dolphins to settle for a long field goal attempt, but Jason Sanders responded with a 55-yard kick, which should reinforce the Dolphins are in good shape here even though he did miss that last-second field goal against the Raiders last week.

-- The second Eagles drive was all about Jaelan Phillips and his relentless pressure, which forced two incompletions.

-- The Dolphins' third possession featured some really good work by Myles Gaskin, who had runs of 7, 15 and 6 yards. More importantly, he was the second running back in the game after Mostert, perhaps an indication that's where he stands in the pecking order heading into the final cuts.

-- This was another great drive for Tua, who was 3-for-3 with three mid-range completions to Trent Sherfield, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Mike Gesicki.

-- The first quarter ended with two plays involving Baker, one good and one bad. The first was a stop for no gain on a running play and Baker set the edge and forced Jason Huntley to cut back inside and into traffic. The second was an easy completion to tight end Grant Calcaterra with Baker chasing that went for 24 yards.

DOLPHINS-EAGLES SECOND QUARTER

-- The Eagles' drive ended up eating up a lot of the second quarter but produced nothing but a lot of laundry on the field. Linebacker Duke Riley gave the Eagles a first down with a defensive holding, but that was negated by two holding calls against the Eagles.

-- Teddy Bridgewater's first possession didn't go particularly well and he completed only 1 of 3 passes, but Cracraft dropped an easy pass on a slant and third-down attempt went incomplete when it looked like a mix-up with rookie Braylon Sanders.

-- After Benito Jones stuffed Huntley for a 2-yard loss on first down, Elijah Campbell scored the Dolphins' second defensive touchdown of the preseason when he took advantage of a mix-up between former Dolphins QB Reid Sinnett and tight end Grant Calcaterra, caught a pass thrown right at him, then shook off some tacklers on a 30-yard return. It was a second pick this preseason for Campbell, who just might end up as one of the defensive backs on the 53-man roster.

-- Worth noting that safety Eric Rowe had a very good night in run support.

-- For those who looked him when he was in Dolphins camp last summer, Sinnett did not look sharp as the second Eagles QB in the game after Gardner Minshew.

-- Bridgewater again looked toward Cracraft on his second possession with three consecutive throws in his directions, an incompletion followed by completions of 15 and 20 yards. This would seem to bode well for Cracraft's chances of getting that sixth wide receiver spot on the 53-man roster.

-- Bridgewater had a 28-yard completion to Salvon Ahmed when the Eagles left him wide open sneaking out of the backfield and Cracraft then had a nice seal block downfield, another notch on Cracraft's resume on this night.

-- Tight end Hunter Long was the victim of two bad calls on the same play when he was flagged for OPI on a touchdown pass and the completion, which would have been nullified anyway, was overruled as an incompletion when replays showed he clearly made the catch before the Eagles DB punched the ball out. So, from here, that was a good play by Long where he got cheated not once but twice.

-- And, of course, Jason Sanders was good on the field goal attempt that made it 27-0 at halftime.