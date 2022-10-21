Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night.

It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.

In our weekly ranking and breakdown of the top five storylines heading into the game, though, we'll focus on on-the-field issues.

1. Can Tua Pick Up Where He Left Off?

The big story of the 2022 season for the Dolphins so far has been the emergence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his third year in the NFL, but he hasn't played in more than three weeks following that scary-looking injury he sustained in the Week 4 Thursday night game at Cincinnati. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passer rating, and head coach Mike McDaniel said this week there wasn't a major concern about his passing, only about going through the weekly routine. What will be interesting to see is whether Tua finally shows the willingness to give up on a play if something is not there instead of holding on to the ball until the last possible second — and sometimes too long.

2. Armstead and the Pass Protection

This figures to be a weekly topic because Terron Armstead is that important to the offensive line, as we saw after he left the game against the New York Jets in Week 5 and again in Week 6 when he was inactive against the Minnesota Vikings. The reality is the Dolphins pass protection wasn't nearly good enough the past two games, and it needs to improve, especially with Tua coming back after being injured. Armstead practice Thursday for the first time since Week 3 but sat out again Friday, and his availability for the Pittsburgh game likely won't be determined until game day. This also is where we should mention that the Steelers, while without 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, employ the current NFL sack leader, Alex Highsmith with 6.5.

3. Plans for Pickett

The Dolphins will be facing another quarterback coming back from a concussion, Steelers rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who was injured in the 20-18 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. It will be the first time this season the Dolphins face a rookie quarterback, but they went 4-1 in such circumstances in 2021, defeating Mac Jones twice, and Zach Wilson and Ian Book, while losing against first overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Pickett has completed more than 66 percent of his passes so far this season, but it's been mostly short passes (his longest is only 29 yards) and he's got one touchdown and four picks in his three appearances. So maybe this is the game the Dolphins can end their streak (at three) of games without a defensive takeaways.

4. Minkah Back in Miami

With Watt on IR because of a pectoral injury he sustained in Week 1 against Cincinnati, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the marquee player on the Steelers defense (with a nod to defensive lineman Cameron Heyward) and Dolphins fans clearly are familiar with him. Fitzpatrick has been dealing with a knee injury, which limited him against Buffalo in Week 5 and had him inactive in Week 6, but he figures to play against the team that made him the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Fitzpatrick is a very good playmaker in the deep secondary (he's got three picks on the season, including a pick-six) and Tagovailoa will have to be aware of him when he's throwing the ball downfield.

5. An Eye on the Special Teams

Yes, this has become a common refrain for the Dolphins, particularly because the Steelers got an 89-yard kickoff return from Steven Sims in their victory against Tampa Bay last Sunday. Sims already has been ruled out for the game because of a hamstring injury, but the point remains the same. The Dolphins have gotten no long returns all season and Jason Sanders has struggled making field goals of 50 yards or more. If this becomes a close game, a key play on special teams here or there could end up making the difference, and it would be nice if the Dolphins ended up on the right side of the kicking game battle for a change.

