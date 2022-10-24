Dolphins-Steelers Week 7 Halftime Observations

Here's what caught our eye during the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium.

-- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, out with a back injury. The other noteworthy development from the inactive list is the absence of cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou.

-- Along with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tackle Terron Armstead returned to the lineup after missing the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings because of an ankle injury.

-- One last note on the inactive list involves rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, who was inactive for a seventh time in seven games.

FIRST QUARTER

-- The Dolphins got the ball first and put together an massively impressive drive with a lot of quick passing and quick decisions by Tua.

-- The drive actually started poorly with a false start by Liam Eichenberg, who has been struggling lately, followed by a 4-yard loss on a swing pass to Tyreek Hill in the backfield.

-- But then the Dolphins got humming, with Tua completing passes of 20 yards to Jaylen Waddle, 17 and 9 yards to Hill and 18 yards to Mike Gesicki to get in the red zone.

-- Tua capped the drive by hitting Raheem Mostert in the flat on third-and-3 from the 8, with Mostert pretty much waltzing into the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead.

-- The first defensive drive also was impressive, as the Dolphins stopped Najee Harris for 7 yards on two runs and then watched rookie Kenny Pickett overthrow Diontae Johnson down the left sideline after he got behind Noah Igbinoghene.

-- The Dolphins then got the benefit of a bad punt from the Steelers' Pressley Harvin III, but lost some of the great field position when Elijah Campbell was flagged for holding. That's two penalties in the first half of the first quarter, continuing the team's penalty issues.

-- The Dolphins had another productive drive the second time they got the ball, though they had to settle for a field goal.

-- The big play of the drive was a 25-yard completion to Waddle on a deep slant, a play the Dolphins have used to great success all season.

-- Raheem Mostert used his speed and some really good blocking up front, including by Eichenberg, to reel off runs of 5, 12 and 11 yards.

-- Tua committed a big no-no when he scrambled after a naked bootleg and lowered his shoulder to take on a Steelers defender instead of just sliding. It's the type of play that Tua needs to learn to make.

-- The defense finally got a turnover, its first in four games on Pittsburgh's next drive when Justin Bethel took advantage of intended receiver Chase Claypool falling to make an easy pick downfield. It was a good break for the Dolphins, with Claypool falling as the result of some contact with Bethel, whose pick set up the Dolphins at their 47 to start their third drive.

-- The Dolphins added to their lead with a 41-yard field goal by Jason Sanders on a short 30-yard drive highlighted by Tua's 18-yard completion to Waddle over the middle.

-- But Tua was off target on the next three throws to bring about the field goal attempt.

SECOND QUARTER

-- Pittsburgh's drive spanning the end of the first quarter and the start of the second consisted mostly of short gain, but included a fourth-and-1 conversion from midfield when rookie Jaylen Warren ran 4 yards up the middle.

-- The long gain of the drive was a 12-yard pass to Najee Harris, where the running back escaped Elandon Roberts in the open field. Chris Boswell ended the drive with a 45-yard field goal to cut the Dolphins lead to 13-3.

-- The Dolphins' next drive ended after only one first down due to a combination of miscues. Hill looked like he stopped for a second on a slant, leading to Tua overshooting him over the middle and then on third down Chase Edmonds failed to catch a slightly off-target throw but one that easily was catchable.

-- The Dolphins had the Steelers in a second-and-14 hole from their 10, but that quickly changed with a 30-yard completion to George Pickens, who was left wide open down the sideline in a clear busted coverage.

-- The Steelers then overcame a first-and-20 hole when Pickett scrambled 16 yards on third-and-12 to take Pittsburgh just outside the red zone.

-- Elandon Roberts had another missed tackle on a 12-yard run by Najee Harris on the next play, which gave the Steelers a first down at the 10-yard line.

-- That drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to Pickens when Noah Igbinoghene had very good coverage but never turned for the ball while Pickens twisted his body to make the back-shoulder throw.

-- The Dolphins began their final drive of the half with a 32-yard completion to Trent Sherfield, who stole the ball from the Pittsburgh defender.

-- After a Tua scramble made it third-and-1, Liam Eichenberg was flagged for a second false start.

-- The Dolphins converted the ensuing third-and-6 when Hill got open down the right sideline and made a nice catch on an underthrown ball.

-- The 21-yard completion to Hill set up Jason Sanders' third field goal of the half, a 47-yard kick that made it 16-10.

