Five More Players Land on COVID-19 List

The number of players on the Miami Dolphins' COVID-19 list has now reached double digits

The day after they handled the COVID-ravaged New Orleans Saints at the Superdome, the Miami Dolphins' own COVID-19 issues got worse.

The team announced Tuesday it had placed four more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, four of them going there from the active roster.

The four players moved to Reserve/COVID-19 list from the active roster Tuesday were wide receiver Preston Williams, defensive lineman Adam Butler, safety Brandon Jones and defensive tackle John Jenkins. Guard Durval Queiroz Neto was placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Along with the COVID-related moves, the Dolphins placed wide receiver/return specialist Tommylee Lewis and running back Jordan Scarlett on the practice squad injured list.

Both players were elevated from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for the game against New Orleans. Lewis sustained a hip injury in the second quarter and didn't return; there were no other Dolphins injuries reported in the press box.

The Dolphins now have 13 players on the COVID-19 list. Along with the five put on there Tuesday: WR Albert Wilson, TE Cethan Carter, CB Justin Coleman, LB Duke Riley, C/G Greg Mancz, G Robert Jones, WR Allen Hurns and WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

Hurns and Bowden are on the IR/COVID-19 list and out for the season regardless.

Among the latest players put on the list, the most significant no doubt is Brandon Jones, who had a sack and an interception in the 20-3 victory against the Saints on Monday night.

Jones has started 11 games this season, including each of the past nine games he's played. Jones missed two games in December because of an elbow injury.

With his ability to blitz and tackle, Jones is an important player for what the Dolphins like to do on defense.

Jenkins was inactive against the Saints on Monday night, while Williams was one of three players who were active but didn't play.

Butler, meanwhile, played a season-low 21 snaps against New Orleans.

If the Dolphins need help up front on defense, the two linemen on the practice squad are veteran Andrew Billings and second-year player Benito Jones.

TENNESSEE'S COVID SITUATION

For those keeping score at home, the Titans currently have 10 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Bud Dupree and starting left tackle Taylor Lewan.

The Titans placed linebacker Jayon Brown on Tuesday, along with practice squad wide receiver Cody Hollister.

The others are G Nate Davis, CB Caleb Farley, T Kendall Lamm, CB Buster Skrine and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.