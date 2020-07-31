Baker Lands on COVID-19 List

Third-year linebacker Jerome Baker was among the two players the Miami Dolphins placed on the reserve/COVID-19 on Friday along with defensive lineman Zach Sieler.

That's now four Dolphins players on the list, with the other two being fourth-year cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and rookie sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson.

Rookie defensive lineman Benito Jones was on the list before being activated off it a couple of days.

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Baker started 15 games last season and played 97 percent the defensive snaps, the highest total on the team.

Baker led the Dolphins in tackles with 126, a total that ranked 14th in the NFL. He had two forced fumbles and an interception, which came against Eli Manning and the New York Giants in December.

Sieler played three games for the Dolphins last season after being claimed off waivers from Baltimore and had one sack.