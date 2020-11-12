Two Dolphins Defensive Starters Land on COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins will be without defensive starters Christian Wilkins and Kyle Van Noy against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend after both were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

In a best-case scenario under the Reserve/COVID-19 rules, Wilkins and Van Noy would have to isolate for at least five days, which means they couldn't be back with the team until early next week.

In mid-October, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced to all teams that anyone with "high risk" contact exposure to a coronavirus-positive individual must isolate for five days, even if said person is negative and remains asymptomatic, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

It's a big blow for the Dolphins defense, which will be facing rookie quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.

Along with Wilkins and Van Noy, the Dolphins also placed practice squad wide receiver Matt Cole on Reserve/COVID-19, though they did take rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. off the list.

Miami Dolphins

Bowden missed the game against the Arizona Cardinals after being placed on COVID-19 last Friday.

Wilkins and Van Noy were among the three players on the active roster who missed practice Thursday, along with rookie defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, whose absence on the official injury report was listed as "not injury related."

The rest of the injury report was the same as it was Wednesday, with RB Matt Breida (hamstring), CB Jamal Perry (foot) and TE Durham Smythe (concussion) all listed as limited participants.

The Dolphins conducted a regular practice after having a walk-through Wednesday.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created this year for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.