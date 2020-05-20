Miami Dolphins players have been trying to get themselves ready for the 2020 season as best they can during this most unusual offseason, and some of them also have made sure to take the time to give back to the community and those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Albert Wilson, Adrian Colbert, Allen Hurns and Davon Godchaux all have given back in their own way.

Colbert, a safety who played at the University of Miami, has been raising funds for the Jackson Health System through his love of the Peloton.

He's one of a small group of athletes raising funds through the miles they ride of their exercise bike. For information, visit pledgeit.org/milesforhospitalheroes.

“These ladies and gentlemen are putting their lives on the line every day, so anything I can do to give back to these people I will do," Colbert told Miami TV station WPLG. "Especially if it means just sitting on a bike riding. I already do it every day.

"It's a blessing to give back. We're here to serve. I believe that with all my heart that we're here to serve each other no matter what it is."

Colbert's nickname — and Twitter handle — is "Peloton Don."

Godchaux also wanted to show his appreciation for the healthcare workers at Jackson, which is why he teamed up with Papa John's to deliver pizzas at the hospital.

For Wilson, it was something more personal.

Wilson, who grew up in the foster care system, has been active through his foundation with a crisis relief campaign to provide foster care youngsters and caretakers with meals and job opportunities.

“For the pandemic to put everything on hold, the people the foster kids were depending on haven’t been able to help,” Wilson told The Associated Press. “For us to step in and provide meals is a great opportunity for us and a great thing we’re doing.”

Hurns' help was for high school students robbed of normal graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus.

Through his 88 Blessings Foundation, whose goals is to "help single parents and families deal with life challenges by giving them hope, love, motivation and encouragement, Hurns stepped up for 17 (his jersey number) seniors for his S.O.A.R. Movement.

The recipients already have received a celebratory care package that includes bed sheets, utensils and shoes, and there's a seniors night out in the plans for when circumstances permit.

Hurns also plans on providing continued mentorship to the students who were selected as S.O.A.R. recipients.