Dolphins Give Thanks for 2020 Season

Miami Dolphins players and coaches took to social media to reflect on the just-completed 2020 season

While the disappointment about the way their season ended remains, Dolphins players have begun reflecting on their magical ride to the brink of a playoff spot.

Several of them took to social media to reflect on the season just completed, as the same time offering thanks to fans and/or the organization as they look forward to bigger and better things in 2021.

One of those expressing his feelings via social media was rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who expressed himself on Instagram.

As he's done several times since the Dolphins selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Tagovailoa expressed his gratitude to the organization.

"Thank you very much MIAMI for the opportunity!" Tagovailoa wrote. 'Thank you to the fans for the support you show us all. Blessed to have been apart of a team with such great men. Grateful to the man above for this journey he’s helped and is still helping me through. “Roses will bloom again”

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who just completed his first season with the Dolphins after coming over from New England as an unrestricted free agent, wrote about his excitement for next season on Twitter.

"Miami thank you so much for accepting me as one of your own this year," Van Noy wrote. "Disappointed and pissed how we left things on the field but it’s time to update! Love my teammates! Love where this team is headed. Played thru a lot pain this year and gave it all I had."

Van Noy also expressed his excitement at the thought of getting Hard Rock Stadium back at full capacity at some point.

Other players who shared their thoughts on social media included practice squad quarterback Reid Sinnett ...

... and rookie third-round pick Brandon Jones, the safety from the University of Texas.

Even defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander took to Twitter to share his feelings.

"Decompressing from a disappointing ending words can’t express how much I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of this 2020 Miami Dolphins season," Alexander tweeted Tuesday. "Thank you to all those who supported and the players who committed themselves to the process that led to our results!