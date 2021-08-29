Dolphins vs. Bengals: 13 Players to Watch

There could be a few roster spots on the line when the Miami Dolphins play their preseason finale at Cincinnati

When the Miami Dolphins close out their preseason schedule at Cincinnati on Sunday, most of their front-line players will be sitting out.

But it's a big game for those involved in the battle for the final roster spots — however many spots actually might be undecided — and it's also a chance for some of the younger players to establish some momentum heading into the regular season.

With that in mind, here's our customary look at the players to watch — and, as always, we'll go with 13 of them.

RB GERRID DOAKS

The rookie seventh-round pick has flashed intriguing potential as a runner since arriving for OTAs in the spring, but catching the ball has been an issue and it ultimately might prove his downfall if he ends up not making the initial 53-man roster. He figures to get a lot of playing time against the Bengals and it would help his cause to show the ability to catch the ball with ease.

WR KIRK MERRITT

Merritt just completed his second training camp after signing with the Dolphins as a rookie free agent, and he looked like an NFL wide receiver this summer after spending last year on the practice squad. He still might have a tough time making the 53-man roster, but he could give the Dolphins even more to think about with a good game against the Bengals.

TE HUNTER LONG

Long made his preseason debut against Atlanta, which was remarkable in itself given how scary his practice knee injury appeared. He has looked good in practice since his return, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to see him build on that in a preseason game.

C MATT SKURA

The acquisition of center/guard Greg Mancz in a trade with Baltimore on Saturday is not a good sign for Skura, who clearly is in a battle for a roster spot after signing as an unrestricted free agent in the spring. It goes without saying he needs to have a good game in the preseason finale.

G ROBERT JONES

There's a lot of competition for the final one or two roster spots on the offensive line, and the rookie free agent gets one last chance to make his case for the active roster — though he certainly would seem to be a good candidate for the practice squad.

T GREG LITTLE

Little has had his moments in practice since arriving almost two weeks ago in a trade with Carolina, and he could give the Dolphins something to think about in terms of his role with a good outing at Cincinnati.

T AUSTIN JACKSON

We hate to keep going back to Jackson, but it absolutely needs to be said that he did not look good in either of the two preseason games and absolutely, positively needs to have a strong performance here.

G DURVAL QUEIROZ NETO

It's looking like a third consecutive season on the practice squad for the Brazilian import unless he can produce the kind of performance that would give Dolphins coaches a reason to rethink their position.

DE JASON STROWBRIDGE

The 2020 fifth-round pick had an awfully quiet rookie season and he hasn't done much this summer to stand out. The reality is that he might find himself squeezed out of the 53-man roster if he doesn't make things happen against the Bengals.

LB JAELAN PHILLIPS

This is purely about establishing some momentum heading into the regular season. Phillips most likely will be a significant role as a rookie, but he did miss some time in training camp and then had a rather forgettable preseason debut against Atlanta.

LB SHAQUEM GRIFFIN

It's one last chance for Griffin, who said last week this has been his best training camp, to show he belongs on the 53-man roster.

CB NOAH IGBINOGHENE

Until he arrives or comes close to being a finished product, Igbinoghene always is going to be in the spotlight — fair or not — because of his status as a 2020 first-round pick. There have been encouraging signs at times this summer, but also times that show there's still a lot of work to be done.

CB TRILL WILLIAMS

If we're being honest, the chances of Williams making the 53-man roster aren't very good, but that's got more to do with the numbers at the position than what he's shown. Williams is, simply put, a very intriguing prospect because of his size and his skill set. This is somebody the Dolphins probably would want to keep around on the practice squad, though his going unclaimed if he's indeed waived before Tuesday at 4 p.m. is far from a sure thing.