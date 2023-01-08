The Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs for the 24th time in franchise history

The Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs, thanks to their 11-6 victory against the New York Jets in their season finale combined with the New England Patriots loss at Buffalo.

The Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2022-23 playoffs, looking for their first postseason victory since Dec. 30, 2000 when they outlasted the Indianapolis Colts, 23-17, in overtime.

The Dolphins have not reached the AFC Championship Game since 1992 when they lost against Buffalo, 29-10, in Miami

Here's the complete Miami Dolphins playoff history:

MIAMI DOLPHINS ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RESULTS

1970

Divisional round — at Oakland, lost 21-14

1971

Divisional round — at Kansas City, won 27-24 (2 OT)

AFC Championship Game — vs. Baltimore, won 21-0

Super Bowl VI — vs. Dallas, lost 24-3

1972

Divisional round — vs. Cleveland, won 20-14

AFC Championship Game — at Pittsburgh, won 21-17

Super Bowl VII — vs. Washington, won 14-7

1973

Divisional round — vs. Cincinnati, won 34-16

AFC Championship Game — vs. Oakland, won 27-10

Super Bowl VIII — vs. Minnesota, won 24-7

1974

Divisional round — at Oakland, lost 28-26

1978

Wild-card round — vs. Houston, lost 17-9

1979

Divisional round — at Pittsburgh, lost 34-14

1981

Divisional round — vs. San Diego, lost 41-38 (OT)

1982

First round — vs. New England, won 28-13

Second round — vs. San Diego, won 34-13

AFC Championship Game — vs. N.Y. Jets, won 14-0

Super Bowl XVII — vs. Washington, lost 27-17

1983

Divisional round — vs. Seattle, lost 27-20

1984

Divisional round — vs. Seattle, won 31-10

AFC Championship Game — vs. Pittsburgh, won 45-28

Super Bowl XIX — vs. San Francisco, lost 38-16

1985

Divisional round — vs. Cleveland, won 24-21

AFC Championship Game — vs. New England, lost 31-14

1990

Wild-card round — vs. Kansas City, won 17-16

Divisional round — at Buffalo, lost 44-34

1992

Divisional round — vs. San Diego, won 31-0

AFC Championship Game — vs. Buffalo, lost 29-10

1994

Wild-card round — vs. Kansas City, won 27-17

Divisional round — at San Diego, lost 22-21

1995

Wild-card round — at Buffalo, lost 37-22

1997

Wild-card round — at New England, lost 17-3

1998

Wild-card round — vs. Buffalo, won 24-17

Divisional round — at Denver, lost 38-3

1999

Wild-card round — at Seattle, won 20-17

Divisional round — at Jacksonville, lost 62-7

2000

Wild-card round — vs. Indianapolis, won 23-17 (OT)

Divisional round — at Oakland, lost 27-0

2001

Wild-card round — vs. Baltimore, lost 20-3

2008

Wild-card round — vs. Baltimore, lost 27-9

2016

Wild-card round — at Pittsburgh, lost 30-12