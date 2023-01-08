Dolphins Playoff History
The Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs, thanks to their 11-6 victory against the New York Jets in their season finale combined with the New England Patriots loss at Buffalo.
The Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2022-23 playoffs, looking for their first postseason victory since Dec. 30, 2000 when they outlasted the Indianapolis Colts, 23-17, in overtime.
The Dolphins have not reached the AFC Championship Game since 1992 when they lost against Buffalo, 29-10, in Miami
Here's the complete Miami Dolphins playoff history:
MIAMI DOLPHINS ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RESULTS
1970
Divisional round — at Oakland, lost 21-14
1971
Divisional round — at Kansas City, won 27-24 (2 OT)
AFC Championship Game — vs. Baltimore, won 21-0
Super Bowl VI — vs. Dallas, lost 24-3
1972
Divisional round — vs. Cleveland, won 20-14
AFC Championship Game — at Pittsburgh, won 21-17
Super Bowl VII — vs. Washington, won 14-7
1973
Divisional round — vs. Cincinnati, won 34-16
AFC Championship Game — vs. Oakland, won 27-10
Super Bowl VIII — vs. Minnesota, won 24-7
1974
Divisional round — at Oakland, lost 28-26
1978
Wild-card round — vs. Houston, lost 17-9
1979
Divisional round — at Pittsburgh, lost 34-14
1981
Divisional round — vs. San Diego, lost 41-38 (OT)
1982
First round — vs. New England, won 28-13
Second round — vs. San Diego, won 34-13
AFC Championship Game — vs. N.Y. Jets, won 14-0
Super Bowl XVII — vs. Washington, lost 27-17
1983
Divisional round — vs. Seattle, lost 27-20
1984
Divisional round — vs. Seattle, won 31-10
AFC Championship Game — vs. Pittsburgh, won 45-28
Super Bowl XIX — vs. San Francisco, lost 38-16
1985
Divisional round — vs. Cleveland, won 24-21
AFC Championship Game — vs. New England, lost 31-14
1990
Wild-card round — vs. Kansas City, won 17-16
Divisional round — at Buffalo, lost 44-34
1992
Divisional round — vs. San Diego, won 31-0
AFC Championship Game — vs. Buffalo, lost 29-10
1994
Wild-card round — vs. Kansas City, won 27-17
Divisional round — at San Diego, lost 22-21
1995
Wild-card round — at Buffalo, lost 37-22
1997
Wild-card round — at New England, lost 17-3
1998
Wild-card round — vs. Buffalo, won 24-17
Divisional round — at Denver, lost 38-3
1999
Wild-card round — at Seattle, won 20-17
Divisional round — at Jacksonville, lost 62-7
2000
Wild-card round — vs. Indianapolis, won 23-17 (OT)
Divisional round — at Oakland, lost 27-0
2001
Wild-card round — vs. Baltimore, lost 20-3
2008
Wild-card round — vs. Baltimore, lost 27-9
2016
Wild-card round — at Pittsburgh, lost 30-12