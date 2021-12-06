Dolphins Playoff Outlook: Looking Back and Looking Ahead

The Miami Dolphins continued their winning streak in Week 13, while results around the league were a mixed bag in terms of helping the, make a playoff push

While it remains a long shot that the Miami Dolphins will be able to overcome their 1-7 start to make the playoffs, it's now pretty unanimous that they at least belong "in the playoff picture."

As such, we saw them included in just about every playoff graphic shown Sunday, even though they still rank 13th out of 16 teams in the AFC with five weeks left in the regular season.

The good news is that the Dolphins stand only a game and a half behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals, who currently stand sixth and seventh in the AFC with a 7-5 record.

The bad news is that there are five teams between the Dolphins and the Chargers and Bengals.

That means the Dolphins are likely to need some help along the way.

The good news in that department is that AFC playoff contenders will be facing each other on a regular basis over those final five weeks. What will help the Dolphins is for a team or two to go on the roll and keep beating other AFC contenders as opposed to teams trading wins.

And then it obviously will help any time an NFC team or non-contender can beat a playoff contender.

To that end, it certainly was helpful to the Dolphins on Sunday for Washington to defeat Las Vegas, and the Chiefs beating Denver in the night game also was good.

On the flip side, the Dolphins really could have used a Baltimore victory against Pittsburgh, which made it painful to watch the potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt fail. Given that Cincinnati was 7-4 and the Chargers were 6-5, the Dolphins also could have benefited more from a Cincinnati victory, but they were defeated 41-22.

When it comes to the Monday night game between New England and Buffalo at Highmark Stadium, the Dolphins probably would benefit more from a Buffalo victory because they'll be in better shape to win a tiebreaker against the Patriots at the end of the season if it comes to that — and remember that multiple-team tiebreakers require division tiebreakers to be settled first and Buffalo already has clinched a tiebreaker against Miami by virtue of its season sweep of the series.

Having presented all this, things are pretty muddled right now because there are five weeks left and so many contenders involved, but we're at least able to have that conversation, which certainly didn't appear realistic when the Dolphins were 1-7.

REMAINING AFC PLAYER CONTENDER SCHEDULES

New England (8-4): at Buffalo, at Indianapolis, vs. Buffalo, vs. Jacksonville, at Miami

Tennessee (8-4): vs. Jacksonville, at Pittsburgh, vs. San Francisco, vs. Miami, at Houston

Baltimore (8-4): at Cleveland, vs. Green Bay, at Cincinnati, vs. L.A. Rams, vs. Pittsburgh

Kansas City (8-4): vs. Las Vegas, at L.A. Chargers, vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati, at Denver

Buffalo (7-4): vs. New England, at Tampa Bay, vs. Carolina, at New England, vs. Atlanta, vs. N.Y. Jets

L.A. Chargers (7-5): vs. N.Y. Giants, vs. Kansas City, at Houston, vs. Denver, at Las Vegas

Cincinnati (7-5): vs. San Francisco, at Denver, vs. Baltimore, vs. Kansas City, at Cleveland

Pittsburgh (6-5-1): at Minnesota, vs. Tennessee, at Kansas City, vs. Cleveland, at Baltimore

Indianapolis (7-6): vs. New England, at Arizona, vs. Las Vegas, at Jacksonville

Las Vegas (6-6): at Kansas City, at Cleveland, vs. Denver, at Indianapolis, vs. L.A. Chargers

Cleveland (6-6): vs. Baltimore, vs. Las Vegas, at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh, vs. Cincinnati

Denver (6-6): vs. Detroit, vs. Cincinnati, at Las Vegas, at L.A. Chargers, vs. Kansas City