Dolphins Post-Draft Mailbag

The 2021 draft has come and gone and grades have been handed out all over the place, but that doesn't mean there aren't still a bunch of questions lingering.

While their draft was universally praised, the Miami Dolphins still made some moves that raised eyebrows or provided intrigue.

We tackle some of those questions, as posed by fans, in this post-draft edition of the All Dolphins mailbag.

From mr. mojo risin’ (@dennisgriffin7):

Why did Fins draft BC tight end when they just signed Cethan Carter from Bengals to a 3-year $7.8 m contract. I know only 1st yr $2.7 is guaranteed, but seems odd.

It does seem odd, doesn't it. Yeah, that was my immediate reaction when they drafted Long, and not because of Carter but because they already have Gesicki, Smythe and Shaheen on the roster. Now, Gesicki and Smythe both are scheduled to become UFAs next offseason, so one would think that had something to do with the Dolphins drafting Long.

From Greg the Nurse (@BACinDemand):

When will Miami make room and extend Baker and Gesicki?

That's a good question, and the biggest part of the question is whether the Dolphins are even looking to extend either before next offseason. And as stated in the previous answer, the selection of Long in the third round certainly suggests not to expect both Gesicki and Smythe to be extended this year. The question will become which of the two tight ends the Dolphins will prioritize, and before you suggest Gesicki is the slam-dunk answer, understand that Smythe does more of the dirty work and winds up starting more often than Gesicki.

From Cliffy Mac (@mclifford36):

Biggest need they didn’t address?

You could make a case for either center or running back. The center position actually will be in good shape if Matt Skura returns to his 2019 injury form when he was playing good football before a major knee injury in November of that year. As for running back, well, that's been well documented.

From Dan Riskind (@DanRiskind):

How do the the Dolphins see their running back situation, and how do they value the position?

GM Chris Grier said after the draft he liked the running back room and, to be sure, Myles Gaskin has coming off a productive season. But the stats also don't lie, and they say the Dolphins back just don't break a lot of tackles and produce big runs. It's important to remember that Brian Flores spent years and years in New England, where they rarely, if ever, featured a "workhorse" running back. That's kind of the same approach the Dolphins have been taking.

From DW (@TheDrewWelch):

7 Oline picks in 3 years too much or not enough?

The list, for those curious, is: Liam Eichenberg and Larnel Coleman this year; Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley in 2020; and Michael Deiter and Isaiah Prince in 2019. And it's never enough until you have an offensive line that can become the foundation of the offense. The key obviously is hitting on those draft picks.

From Dan Giunta (@Dan_B_Phin_Phan):

True or false, this draft class puts Miami in position to make the playoffs for the upcoming season?

Well, we can start by saying the Dolphins were in position to make the playoffs last year before they flopped in the finale at Buffalo. Does the draft class put them in the playoffs? Not by itself. The biggest key, by far, to the Dolphins' playoff fortunes in 2021 is Tua Tagovailoa and his ability to take a step forward in his second year. Now, the draft (particularly Waddle) certainly could help him do that.

From Dixon Tam (@DixonTam):

Did the #Dolphins out-smart themselves by trading down with the Niners? Should they have stayed at No. 3 and picked Pitts instead? Heard he was top of their draft list.

One would guess the Dolphins weighed the risk of losing out on Pitts versus the benefit of gaining a future first-round picks when they made the double moves, and they decided it was worth it.

From Frank V (@Frankth45276091):

Was it worth it the trades with the Niners and the Eagles?

This follows the previous question nicely. Were the two trades packaged together preferable to having stayed put at 3 and just taken Kyle Pitts? For me, the answer is no, and a big reason is that future first-round pick isn't even next year but the year after and Pitts is a lot safer prospect than Waddle because of the size issues with Waddle. Had I been asked my opinion, I also would have stopped with the 49ers trade, moved down from 3 to 12 and banked the extra two first-round picks and the extra third next year. But, sadly, nobody asked me.

From Matt Urban (@MattUrban5):

Gurley or Bell?

I think Bell is worth a shot (at a reasonable price, of course), though if I had to guess, I'd say neither is happening.