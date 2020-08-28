SI.com
Practice Report: Long Conversation and QB Update

Alain Poupart

It most definitely was not a typical practice the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

The highlight, really, had nothing to do with any play or drill, but rather a lengthy conversation that followed some light drills and preceded stretching.

The conversation lasted approximately 20 minutes and players and coaches took turns sharing their feelings on what has become the hot-button topic around the country.

Among those who spoke was head coach Brian Flores, along with defensive line coach Marion Hobby, new defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander and players Jesse Davis, Jakeem Grant, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Christian Wilkins, Kavon Frazier, Ted Karras, Bobby McCain, Raekwon McMillan and even recent addition Brandin Bryant.

For good measure, Davon Godchaux addressed his defensive teammates when they huddled after practice.

No player spoke to the media Friday because the team was planning to have a meeting to further discuss social issues.

Before practice, Flores talked about the issue of racial injustice, one with which he's deeply familiar.

“We talked about this the other day and I addressed the Jacob Blake situation with you guys and talked to you about how upsetting it was, how frustrating it is when these situations occur time after time after time and how we need more unity," Flores said. "So we spoke as a team. Look, we understand there’s a lot of things ... they’re not where they need to be right now. It pains us. We spoke. We decided to practice, but we all know and understand that things aren’t where they need to be right now and we’re going to meet later today and just talk about some things we can put into action so that we can try to make a difference, create some change.

"But we are going to practice. Look, you guys know this, I’ve lived this. I grew up in this era. I’ve had guns pointed at me by police officers. This is not something I take lightly or this team takes lightly. I’ve had multiple conversations. They’ve spoken to you. I know Kavon talked to you about his situation. There’s other experiences that guys on our team have had that are unfortunate. We need change. That’s where I’m at on this situation.”

During practice, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had two superb throws downfield, one down the left sideline to Preston Williams, who made a one-handed catch, and one in the middle of the field to Jakeem Grant.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's highlight came when he threw a touchdown pass to tight end Adam Shaheen, who got wide open in the corner of the end zone.

Among other top performers were linebacker Elandon Roberts, who continues his really impressive training camp, and defensive lineman Zach Sieler.

Cornerback Xavien was on the practice field for the first time this summer, though he was limited to individual drills. Wide receiver DeVante Parker missed a second consecutive practice.

