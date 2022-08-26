Dolphins Preseason Finale: 10 Players/Things to Watch

The Miami Dolphins will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason finale at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night to cap a rather unique week that include the cancellation of the second of two days of joint practices between the teams.

In any event, the game is on and, as always in these preseason games, the final score won't be nearly as important as the evaluation of the players and positional units.

With that in mind, here are 10 things/players to watch for the Dolphins as they look to move to finish this 2022 preseason with a winning record.

THE LINEUP

Yes, that's always going to be first and foremost in any preseason game, maybe even more so in a preseason finale. The decision-making process for this particular preseason finale was made even more complicated for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel after "more than a couple" of players came down with a stomach bug that prompted that cancellation of the Thursday joint practice. Whoever has any kind of lingering issue related to that obviously won't be playing Saturday, but we don't know who got sick in the first place. Taking that out of the equation, McDaniel kind of suggested in his media session Thursday that he wanted to give the players battling for a roster spot a really good look in this game. Combining all the factors, we just would be a tad surprised to see many of the Dolphins' projected starters playing against the Eagles.

QB SKYLAR THOMPSON

While there's a lot of uncertainty when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa and even Teddy Bridgewater regarding the plans for the preseason finale, it should be a given that Thompson will play — and potentially a lot — in this game. As we've suggested in our last two roster projections, Thompson looks like he's destined to be on the 53-man roster, but he could solidify his case even more with a third consecutive strong outing. For those who are interested in such thing, Thompson has a 121.8 passer rating in the 2022 preseason, and that currently stands as the second-best by a Dolphins QB with at least 35 pass attempts in the preseason since 2000 behind only Ryan Tannehill's 121.8 in 2015.

THE RUNNING GAME

Yes, it's only the preseason finale and it's expected that the Eagles are going to be keeping a lot of their starters out of this game, but it still would be nice to see the Dolphins running game experience some kind of success heading into the regular season. The current 2.7 per-carry average so far is troublesome regardless of the circumstances. Fullback Alec Ingold is expected to make his preseason debut in this game, so perhaps his addition to the lineup could help in this department.

THE OFFENSIVE TACKLES

One of the big questions involving the Dolphins as they head into their preseason finale is whether they should be concerned (or panicking?) about the backup situation at tackle behind Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, particularly given Armstead's lengthy injury history. While Robert Hunt and Liam Eichenberg both have tackle experience, McDaniel already has said he'd prefer not moving players around in the event of an injury. The two second-team tackles on the depth chart are Larnel Coleman, who already has gotten extensive work in the preseason, and Greg Little, who has yet to appear. A strong outing by one or both of them would be a welcome sight, without question.

TE MIKE GESICKI

He has to be included here, right? There's not a player on the roster who's probably more under the microscope these days — and, yes, that includes Tua — in light of the unexpectedly high volume of snaps he's gotten so far in the preseason and, of course, the report suggesting his name has come up in trade discussions. It'll be interesting to see how much Gesicki plays Saturday, how he fares in the blocking department, and whether the Dolphins make it a point to showcase him in the passing game — though any team interested in making a deal for him already should know what kind of receiver he is.

TE HUNTER LONG

Maybe it was pure coincidence, but it was interesting nonetheless that the Gesicki report came not long after McDaniel praised Long for having his best week of practice the week of the Tampa Bay game. And could one suggest that the Dolphins would entertain the idea of trading Gesicki based on their confidence that Long is a better fit for the McDaniel offense? However you look at it, the Dolphins want and need to see more and more consistency from Long after they spent a third-round pick on him last year.

WRs LYNN BOWDEN JR. AND RIVER CRACRAFT

We've suggested in every one of our roster projections that if the Dolphins decide to keep a sixth wide receiver behind our expected five of Hill, Waddle, Wilson, Ezukanma and Sherfield, it would come down to Bowden or Cracraft. And based on practice and preseason games, there's an argument to be made for either. A strong performance by either player in this game maybe, just maybe, could end up as a tiebreaker.

CB NOAH IGBINOGHENE

Yes, we've had Igbinoghene included in this story for every preseason game, though that's what you would expect when dealing with a third-year former first-round pick still trying to develop as a defensive player. It's still almost impossible to see a scenario where the Dolphins end up waiving Igbinoghene (because of financial considerations), it still would be nice to see him come up with a big effort to provide some comfort and confidence that he could get the job done on defense if he's called on at some point during the regular season.

CB KADER KOHOU

Kohou isn't the only rookie free agent with one more chance to make his case to land a spot on the 53-man roster, but there probably wasn't a longer shot heading into camp considering he played at Texas A&M-Commerce. Kohou certainly hasn't looked out of place in practice, though he's got to clean up his penchant for getting handsy and drawing penalties. But it doesn't look like it's out of the question he could earn a roster spot, and that clearly would require a strong performance Saturday.

LBs CHANNING TINDALL AND CAMERON GOODE

The two Dolphins defensive rookie draft picks have had their moments in practice and the preseason games, but the question remains as to whether it'll be enough for either to get significant snaps on defense as opposed to being strictly special teams players as rookies. From this vantage point, Goode actually has looked the more impressive of the two, but both should get a long look Saturday and more chances to show what they can do defense.