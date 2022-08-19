Dolphins Preseason Home Opener: 10 Players/Things to Watch

The Miami Dolphins will face the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night and, as always in these games, the final score won't be nearly as important as the evaluation of the players and positional units.

With that in mind, here are 10 things/players to watch for the Dolphins as they look to move to 2-0 on the preseason.

THE LINEUP

Before we get into specific players, the first major question that will need to be answered is exactly who will and won't be playing against the Raiders. The Dolphins sat out more than a dozen front-line players in their 26-24 victory at Tampa Bay last Saturday night, and head coach Mike McDaniel said this week it was safe to assume that some who didn't play in that game would suit up against Las Vegas. While the biggest focus here will be on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it also will be interesting to see whether players like Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard see any action. Based on their absence in practice this week, we certainly woudn't expect to see Jaylen Waddle and Terron Armstead, along with other injured players such as Brennan Scarlett, Tanner Conner and Eric Rowe.

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

McDaniel said before one of the joint practices in Tampa that his expectation was that Tagovailoa would get some action during the preseason, but then he sat out the opener after McDaniel suggested he had seen what he wanted to see in practice. But practice didn't go nearly as well this past week for Tagovailoa, though he did have a good outing Thursday. Besides, if McDaniel does want to see Tagovailoa execute in the preseason, the second game probably makes more sense than the preseason finale.

QB SKYLAR THOMPSON

While we certainly don't expect the rookie seventh-round pick to play the full game the way he did against Tampa Bay, it wouldn't be a surprise to not see Thompson in action at all against the Raiders. If he does play, it will be interesting to see if he can build on his impressive outing against the Buccaneers when he was 20-for-28 for 218 yards and a touchdown.

THE OFFENSIVE LINE

Yes, we're going to mention this group every preseason game. And that's going to continue year after year until the Dolphins put together a solid unit that's no longer a question mark. Projected starters Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg all saw action against the Buccaneers last Saturday when they each played two series, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if they were joined on the field this time by new center Connor Williams. While Armstead likely won't be out there, this still should be good work for a unit that holds a big key to the success of the offense in 2022.

WR LYNN BOWDEN JR.

We spotlighted both Bowden and Preston Williams before the game at Tampa Bay, but Bowden was the one who came up with an eye-opening performance. In fact, we'd go as far as to suggest he put himself back into the thick of the running for one of the final roster spots, not only because of his three receptions but also because he had one impressive punt return and one impressive kickoff return and showed his potential value as a return specialist. Consistency is a key obviously, so Bowden needs to be able to repeat that performance.

TE MIKE GESICKI

While he wasn't the only front-line player to play against Tampa Bay, Mike Gesicki certainly was the most surprising. Gesicki's role in the new offense remains a bit muddled, and while we don't expect the preseason to provide clear answers, it still will be interesting to see how he'll be used in the second preseason game — assuming he's again in the lineup.

LB CHANNING TINDALL

The rookie third-round pick from Georgia had a very promising preseason debut, showing off his open-field tackling ability. One of those tackles came on special teams, which is where he could end up getting most of his playing time as a rookie. Tindall, though, certainly could make a case for a role on defense with more solid work this summer.

CB NOAH IGBINOGHENE

As we wrote before the Tampa Bay game, because he was a first-round pick two years ago, Noah Igbinoghene always will be in the spotlight as long as he remains with the Dolphins. Igbinoghene has had an uneven summer, no question, though he hasn't been nearly as ineffective as some might suggest. Still, the Dolphins would love nothing more than for him to really come on and assert himself as somebody who needs to have a role on defense.

CB MACKENSIE ALEXANDER

Alexander was able to take part in three practices after signing with the Dolphins this week, and even was on the field for some team drills in his very first practice. That would seem to suggest he'll suit up and get some snaps against the Raiders, and the spotlight will be on him to show he can be a big help for the defense in 2022.

FIGHTING TO STAY ON THE TEAM

Three days after this game, the Dolphins will have to make at least five more roster moves to get down to the 80-player limit by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and what happens against Las Vegas certainly could make the difference in who gets to stick around at least another week. Based on the playing time against Tampa Bay, the depth chart and practice observations, those players who could be playing to stay past the next round of cuts might include rookie offensive linemen Kellen Diesch and Blaine Andries, running back Za'Quandre White, linebacker Owen Carney Jr., running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback D'Angelo Ross, punter Sterling Hofrichter, and maybe even running back Salvon Ahmed.