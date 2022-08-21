Dolphins Preseason Home Opener Snap Count Observations

What stood out in terms of play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 15-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason home opener included the usage of quarterbacks — because idt's always about the quarterback — another heavy work load for tight end Mike Gesicki, and most of the defensive starters getting some action after sitting the previous week.



The Dolphins' list of DNP (Did Not Play) players featured 14 names, down from a total of 23 against Tampa Bay.

Those who not only played but started against the Raiders after sitting out the preseason opener included QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Chase Edmonds, C Connor Williams, DT Zach Sieler, DE Christian Wilkins, LB Jerome Baker, LB Elandon Roberts and S Jevon Holland.

With that established, let's dive into the snap count observations:

DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- With Terron Armstead kept out of the game and Greg Little, who's the second-team right tackle on the depth chart, the Dolphins again gave a long look to second-year tackle Larnel Coleman. A very long look. As is, Coleman played all 57 offensive snaps at left tackle. That's significant, particularly when you consider that rookie free agent tackle Blaine Andries was dressed but did not play.

-- As mentioned above, Williams made his preseason debut at center and played 15 snaps, the same number as the other projected starting offensive linemen who played — Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Liam Eichenberg. It's worth noting that in those 15 plays, Williams had a couple of high shotgun snaps.

-- Among the quarterbacks, it was veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater who got the most extensive action, which made sense after he joined Tagovailoa on the DNP list against Tampa Bay. Bridgewater played 29 snaps against the Raiders, as opposed to 15 to rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson and 13 for Tagovailoa. Being that Thompson played the entire game against Tampa Bay, it made sense to give Bridgewater a little more work, while still giving Thompson a look against the Raiders.

-- At running back, the one figure that jumped out was Sony Michel played eight snaps, the lowest for those who played. Michel had two carries that gained 0 yards after the Dolphins had a second-on-1 in Tua's second drive at quarterback. The snaps at running back were pretty evenly spread out, with Myles Gaskin getting the most with 17.

-- With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both sitting out the game, it's interesting to note that Erik Ezukanma and Braylon Sanders got the most snap at wide receiver with 31 and 29, about a dozen than on-the-bubble veterans Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. It's also noteworthy that Ezukanma had a huge fourth quarter playing with Thompson when he had five of his six catches on the night.

-- And we close out the offense with the tight ends, where we once again have to mention Mike Gesicki and his team-leading 25 snaps at the position, which makes sense in a way because he's learning a new offense but is still very strange given the fact he's an established player in this league. “I need it," Gesicki told the media after the game. "I need all the reps I can get. I mean, I played receiver last year, I’ve played receiver the past three or four years. I’m playing tight end now and any reps I can get live, out there blocking, putting my hands on another guy and going out there, working hard and blocking; honestly just working on my footwork and my hand placement, all that kind of stuff. Any reps I can get at that, I can use it.”

DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- With the players making their preseason debut, the only three projected starters who were kept out were Byron Jones (on PUP), Xavien Howard and late scratch Melvin Ingram. That makes it eight starters were in action, which makes the Raiders' opening drive for a touchdown all the more disappointing considering they didn't use QB Derek Carr, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Davante Adams or TE Darren Waller in the game.

-- The heaviest work load on defense went to cornerback Kader Kohou, who continues to flash as a rookie free agent out of Division II Texas A&M-Commerce.

-- Veteran newcomer Mackensie Alexander played 24 snaps on defense, though he left the game at one point with what appeared to be a minor leg injury.

-- Former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who had another rough night in coverage, played 19 snaps on defense but more importantly 10 snaps on special teams, which is where he might end up making his biggest contribution again in 2022.

-- Rookie third-round pick Channing Tindall had a pretty quiet night, though he again got a solid work load, with 25 snaps on defense and seven on special teams.

-- Among the team's projected starters (based on the depth chart), the highest snap count on defense was 18 — for Jerome Baker, Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips and Brandon Jones. On the flip side, Elandon Roberts had the lowest with 8, followed by Emmanuel Ogbah with 10.