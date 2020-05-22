A total of nine rule changes and three bylaw proposals have been submitted, and one of them came from the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have suggested a rule change giving a defensive team the option of having the game clock start on the referee’s signal if the defense declines an offensive penalty that occurs late in either half.

The option would apply for penalties committed inside the two-minute warning in the first half and within the final five minutes of the second half.

The most eye-catching rule change, submitted by the Philadelphia Eagles, would give teams the option of attempting to convert a fourth-and-15 from its own 25 after scoring instead of kicking off or attempting an onside kick.

Teams would have the opportunity to use this new option twice in any game.

One of the interesting aspects of this rule is that teams would NOT have the option of kicking off in the event of a penalty after they tried to get the first down on fourth-and-15. For example, let's say there's a holding penalty on that fourth-and-15. Then it would become fourth-and-25 and the team that just scored still would have to go for the first down.

Among the bylaw proposals, one would have teams permitted to have three players designated for return from injured reserve instead of the current two. Another bylaw proposal established the tiebreaking procedures under the new 14-team playoff format, the most notable being that ties for wild-card spots would be broken by conferene record as the first step after a head-to-head victory or sweep (in the case of three or more teams tied).

Owners are expected to vote on the proposed rules and bylaw changes in a virtual meeting May 28.