AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Dolphins Propose Rule Change

Alain Poupart

A total of nine rule changes and three bylaw proposals have been submitted,  and one of them came from the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have suggested a rule change giving a defensive team the option of having the game clock start on the referee’s signal if the defense declines an offensive penalty that occurs late in either half.

The option would apply for penalties committed inside the two-minute warning in the first half and within the final five minutes of the second half.

The most eye-catching rule change, submitted by the Philadelphia Eagles, would give teams the option of attempting to convert a fourth-and-15 from its own 25 after scoring instead of kicking off or attempting an onside kick.

Teams would have the opportunity to use this new option twice in any game.

One of the interesting aspects of this rule is that teams would NOT have the option of kicking off in the event of a penalty after they tried to get the first down on fourth-and-15. For example, let's say there's a holding penalty on that fourth-and-15. Then it would become fourth-and-25 and the team that just scored still would have to go for the first down.

Among the bylaw proposals, one would have teams permitted to have three players designated for return from injured reserve instead of the current two. Another bylaw proposal established the tiebreaking procedures under the new 14-team playoff format, the most notable being that ties for wild-card spots would be broken by conferene record as the first step after a head-to-head victory or sweep (in the case of three or more teams tied).

Owners are expected to vote on the proposed rules and bylaw changes in a virtual meeting May 28.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Assessing Ricky Williams' place in Dolphins history

Running back Ricky Williams was one of the most talented players in Miami Dolphins history, but where does he rank in terms of the team's all-time greats?

Alain Poupart

Godchaux not focused on contract situation

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract, and recent history says he'll be getting a new deal

Alain Poupart

Fitzpatrick excited about Gailey replay

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has enjoyed some of his biggest success working with Chan Gailey and now the two have been reunited

Alain Poupart

Breida, Mostert and the Dolphins connection

The Miami Dolphins trade for Matt Breida happened in part because of another running back with ties to the organization

Alain Poupart

The Josh Rosen trade talk and a Dolphins history lesson

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have received calls about trades involving Josh Rosen, who wouldn't be the first quarterback to come and go in two different deals a year apart

Alain Poupart

Reality check for Dolphins rookie free agents

The Miami Dolphins signed some quality rookie free agents after the 2020 draft, but they'll face a tougher road to make an impact than last year

Alain Poupart

Dolphins players giving back

Miami Dolphins players Davon Godchaux, Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns and Adrian Colbert give back to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Alain Poupart

On this day in Dolphins history: Zach Thomas retires

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas officially retired on this day (May 20) 10 years ago as one of the great players in team history

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Draft Pick Deep Dive: Robert Hunt

The complete lowdown on Miami Dolphins second-round pick Robert Hunt, including his background, his potential and national reaction to the selection

Alain Poupart

Parker goes one-on-one with Michael Thomas

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker got involved in a social media back-and-forth with Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

Alain Poupart

by

dolphins86