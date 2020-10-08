SI.com
OTD in Dolphins History: A Major Marino Milestone

Alain Poupart

By the time Dan Marino's Hall of Fame career ended in March of 2000, he had broken every major NFL career passing records.

It was during the 1995 season, 25 years ago, that Marino set career marks for touchdowns, yards, completions and attempts, and the first record to fall was the  one for completions.

It happened on this day 25 years ago — Oct. 8, 1995 — when Marino threw a 6-yard pass to fullback Keith Byars during a 27-24 overtime loss against the Indianapolis Colts at what was then called Joe Robbie Stadium.

Marino would add the all-time passing yards record Nov. 12, the touchdown record Nov. 26 and finally the all-time mark for attempt Dec. 11.

As the years have gone on and rules have continued to favor offenses, Marino's records have been broken, but it's still remarkable he still ranks fifth all time in attempts, yards and touchdowns, and sixth in completions.

Now 59, Marino remains as popular as ever among Dolphins fans, many of whom now are hoping the team finally has found a worthy replacement 20 years later in the form of 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Marino likely will play some kind of role in Tagovailoa's development in his current role as advisor to vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel.

While he doesn't have a coaching role, Marino obviously is a great sounding board for the Dolphins offensive coaches, in particular QB coach Robby Brown.

"He has sat in on some of our meetings and does, and he’s always a great resource to have around," Brown said. "He’s a great human being and obviously was a great player, but he’s been extremely nice to me and it’s been a great situation just to get to know him. I know I’ve picked his brain on some things, so why wouldn’t you with that guy being around the organization and he’s great to have around.”

