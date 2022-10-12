Tua Expected to Throw Wednesday

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recovery from this concussion is expected to take a big step Wednesday with his return to the practice field, according to NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Tagovailoa is expected to do some throwing in his first appearance on the practice field since he sustained his concussion in the Week 4 Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.

This "football-specific exercise" would be the third step in the NFL's Return-to-Participation protocol, and that step is described this way: "The player continues with supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and may mimic sport-specific activities, and supervised strength training is introduced. The player is allowed to practice with the team in sport-specific exercise for 30 minutes or less with ongoing and careful monitoring."

The next two steps would be "club-based non-contact training drills" and "full football activity/clearance."

While Tagovailoa remains a long shot to be able to return for the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, this clearly is a step in the right direction and would seem to suggest a return for the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23 would be a potential scenario.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tagovailoa has consulted with four independent specialists, including the top sports concussion neurologist and the top neuropsychologist, since the injury, according to the NFL.com report.

Over the weekend, he began to increase his rehab work to include cardio and strength training.

Tagovailoa will be one of two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster at practice Wednesday because Teddy Bridgewater still has to sit out because he was placed in the concussion protocol after his one play against the New York Jets when a spotter determined he spotted signs of ataxia after he was hit despite video replays showing nothing remotely obvious.

Head coach Mike McDaniel will address the media later Wednesday morning, but told reporters Monday there was no definitive timetable for either Tagovailoa or Bridgewater, though he wasn't ready to name Skylar Thompson as the starter for the game against Minnesota.