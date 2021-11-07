Report: Tua OUT Against Houston

The Miami Dolphins quarterback reportedly has a fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand

Tua Tagovailoa's rough ride continues.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback will not start against the Houston Texans on Sunday because of the finger injury that had him listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tagovailoa's injury involves a small fracture in the middle finger of his left (throwing) hand and it has not healed sufficiently for the second-year quarterback to make his scheduled start against the Texans in a battle of 1-7 teams.

With Tua sidelined, veteran Jacoby Brissett will get the start against Houston.

It will be Brissett's fourth start of the season, the first three coming from Weeks 2-4 when Tagovailoa was on injured reserve because of a rib injury.

In those three starts — against Las Vegas, Indianapolis and Tampa Bay — Brissett completed 70 percent of his passes with four touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 90.0.

Because the Dolphins' next game after the one against Houston will be Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, it's fair to wonder whether Tua will have to sit out that one as well.

For Tagovailoa, it's the latest setback in what has been a very difficult second season.

Along with the rib injury, Tagovailoa had to answer questions regularly during his weekly media sessions about the Dolphins' interest in making a trade for embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

With the trade deadline over and no trade for Watson consummated, the remainder of the 2021 regular season figured to serve as an audition of sorts for Tua to convince Dolphins management they already have their franchise quarterback on the roster and don't need to make a trade for anybody.

But durability is one of the concerns with Tagovailoa and this latest development — right or wrong because it's kind of a freaky injury — certainly isn't going to help his cause.