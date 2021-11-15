Tua Set to Start Against Jets in Week 11

Second-year Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still dealing with a finger injury but should return to the starting lineup

Tua Tagovailoa is ready to return to the starting lineup for the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Brian Flores said before practice Monday that he "expected" Tagovailoa to start against the New York Jets on Sunday after he missed the past two starts because of a finger injury.

Tagovailoa did enter the Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter after Jacoby Brissett sustained a knee injury and completed 8 of 15 passes for 158 yards and scored the Dolphins' only offensive touchdown on a 1-yard sneak in the 22-10 victory.

Tagovailoa did bang his left hand on a Baltimore defender while following through on a third-down pass and shook his hand before running off the field.

"My expectation with Tua is that he'll start this weekend," Flores said. "Obviously he's going to have some discomfort with the finger. He banged it the other day. We were trying to avoid that, but it happened. He's had some time to rest it and he'll practice today and that's my expectation for this weekend."

Tua was efficient after replacing Brissett and made some key throws, evidenced by his 104.0 passer rating, though his 64-yard completion to Albert Wilson was more about Baltimore blowing a coverage than any great effort by either quarterback or receiver.

Flores made it a point Friday morning to make sure everybody understood there was no great conspiracy against Tagovailoa, that the decision to have him not start the past two games wasn't part of some plot to keep him down.

"I think people are trying to turn this into a controversial situation where we don’t want a certain player to play," Flores said. "I try to look out for the best interest of the players individually, the team. All those things play a role in the decisions we make and that was the case last night.”

This actually will be Tua's first career start against the Jets.

The one game he missed in 2020 because of injury was the one at MetLie Stadium when he was out with a thumb problem. The first Jets game in 2020 marked Tua's NFL debut as he entered in the late stages of the Dolphins' 24-0 victory and completed his two pass attempts, connecting with Patrick Laird for 2 yards and then with Jakeem Grant for 7 yards and a first down.