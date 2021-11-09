The Dolphins QB Guessing Game Continues

To borrow the expression, it's deja vu all over again with the Miami Dolphins quarterback situation.

Two days ahead of the Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens, there's no definitive answer as to who will start at quarterback and it looks like it will be a game-time decision just like it was Sunday for the game against the Houston Texans.

Head coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that Tagovailoa continues to make progress in the aftermath of sustaining a broken middle finger on his left (throwing) hand in the Week 8 loss at Buffalo and that at the very least he'll serve as the backup again if he has to miss a second consecutive start.

"He’s definitely making progress," Flores said. "Look, he’s got a fracture in the finger and there’s definitely discomfort. It’s getting better. The swelling is down. It’s getting better and progress from last week but there’s still some limitations for sure.”

For those looking for clues, there might have been two coming on Tuesday.

The first was Flores saying that if the game were scheduled for Tuesday night, Jacoby Brissett would have gotten a second consecutive start.

The second, possibly related to the first, was that it was Brissett and not Tagovailoa who conducted the weekly starting quarterback media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Tagovailoa was listed as questionable for a second consecutive day on the team's injury report, but the Dolphins again conducted a walk-through and the participation report was an estimation.

Again, this mirrors what happened last week when the decision was made in the morning that Tagovailoa wouldn't be starting.

“I think there’s a lot of things that go into that decision," Flores said. "Obviously, the health of the player No. 1 and whether or not Tua, in this instance, no different than last week, can do all the things we need him to do to have success in the game. Again, then there’s the short week and knowing there’s discomfort. There’s a lot that goes into it. We’ll always do what we feel is best for the team.

“It’s a medical decision. It’s a team decision. Obviously I have a lot of say in that. I always try to keep the team first. The health of the player obviously is at the forefront but also want to put the team in the best position.”

For his part, Brissett said he always prepares the same on game day regardless of his status, so he'd be fine if he were told at 6 p.m. on game night that he would be starting.

This is an important time for Tagovailoa, who likely needs a strong finish to the 2021 season to convince the Dolphins they're set at quarterback and don't need to try to make a move at the position next offseason.

To that end, Flores was asked Tuesday at what point he needed to factor durability in any player evaluation.

“Obviously availability is very important," Flores said. "There are a lot of factors that play into that. You mentioned it, some of them are fluky. That’s not the only factor. It’s the person, the player, the talent. I think Tua is competitive. He’s smart. He wants to be out there. I think he’s getting better. I think we all know that in order to continue to get better, you’ve got to be out there and get the experience. I think he’ll get that. I think this is another bump in the road for him. He’ll get through it and he’ll be fine.”

Whether he'll be "fine" quickly enough to start against the Ravens remains a mystery. And it sure looks like it'll stay that way — just like last week — until game day.