Playing Catch-up With Rosen

With all the attention that's been thrown in the direction of Tua Tagovailoa with a little bit mixed in for the bearded wonder Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's almost been easy to overlook Josh Rosen.

But the 2018 first-round pick, heading into his second season with the Miami Dolphins, remains an intriguing prospect.

And the truth remains that he throws the prettiest pass of any of the three quarterbacks on the Dolphins roster.

Dolphins offensive coaches offered an update on Rosen's progress when they spoke to the media Thursday.

“There’s really only X-amount of plays in football, so what you’re trying to do is teach him a new language," offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. "How can quickly can he learn a new language and get to where he can speak it fluently rather than he’s memorizing what something means. So the biggest thing is to try to get him to put things in the past — terminology in the past — put it away, put it over to the side and grasp the new terminology. It’s OK in your brain to say, ‘That used to be called this, but now it’s called this,’ and use that as a reference. That’s a good thing, but not to get it where it’s clogging up, learning what new is going on. And that’s true with. Tua has got the same issue. He had three coordinators his three years in college. He’s got the same issue and the great thing about ‘Fitz’ is ‘Fitz’ has put different offenses out of his mind so many times in his career, that he’s kind of used to it. It takes a while to learn to do that — put it all away and start something new.”

And then there was this from quarterbacks coach Robby Brown: “I would say, for me, that he has come in mentally, really trying to learn the offense, understand the offense and just like the other two guys, he’s made some good throws the past few days. He’s made some not-so-great throws the past few days, but his effort to improve every day has been really good — improve mentally, improve his throws, improve his footwork. He’s always thinking through those kind of things and I think really, the mantra that ‘Flo’ (Head Coach Brian Flores) has put out, 'Hey, let’s go out there and get better today.’ I think (Rosen) is really trying to do that and living by that rule.”

The expectation remains that it will be Fitzpatrick who will be the start when the regular season starts Sept. 13 against the New England Patriots on Sept. 13, but what happens with the number 2 spot certainly is up in the air.

If the Dolphins decide that Tagovailoa isn't ready to be a starter, then logic says that Rosen would be the backup.

But there's still three weeks of work to be done before that New England game and Rosen will continue to work on his craft.

Because we haven't seen him in a game since last October, it's hard to really get a gauge for how much progress Rosen has made since his last game action, and that ultimately will hold the key to whether he'll see any playing time in 2020.