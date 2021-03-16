What Awaits Fitz in Washington?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will leave via free agency because he wanted an opportunity to start, and that's likely what he'll get in Washington

ASHBURN, Va. — The answer to the most intriguing question of the offseason is Ryan Fitzpatrick. That's right — all 38 years of him, chest hair and all, coming to Washington. But it leads to another question ...

Does the WFT's signing of this QB preclude the drafting of another one?

Late Monday night, the Washington Football Team and the veteran quarterback agreed to a one-year deal worth a base of about $10 million and incentives that could bring it up to $12 million.

The move, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, certainly makes sense in many ways.

Fitzpatrick is a career journeyman who has tons of experience, mobility and a certain moxie that it takes to succeed. Obviously, Washington is not tied to him long-term but if things go well, they can re-evaluate as time goes along.

Here's what we wrote in part for our QB free agency preview.

"He still has mobility and he cut down on turnovers last year before being unceremoniously yanked for Tua Tagovailoa - a decision that cost the Dolphins a playoff spot.

Fitzpatrick is far from a long-term answer and strictly a bridge option but he's Harvard-smart and is more than capable of buying time for a drafted QB to develop."

Fitzpatrick now joins Washington who already has Taylor Heinicke (Happy Birthday, Taylor!), Kyle Allen and Steven Montez in the fold.

The question now? Does this move take the WFT out of drafting a QB early? The smart money would say yes, but it's impossible to rule it out 100%. And they could easily pluck a QB that they like in a middle round. But for now? They've plucked a QB who will play for his ninth NFL team ... and who they hope that play well enough to help them win another division title.