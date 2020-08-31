SI.com
Fitzpatrick Back with the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was back at practice Monday, two days after walking off the field at Hard Rock Stadium prior to the team scrimmage in the aftermath of the death of his mother.

Head coach Brian Flores said after the scrimmage Saturday that Fitzpatrick would be given all the time he needed. The Dolphins conducted a walk-through Sunday.

Fitzpatrick had missed practice the previous week for "personal reasons," but was back after one day away.

The 37-year-old quarterback released a statement through the team late Saturday afternoon thanking fans for the outpouring of sympathy and support.

“On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone who has reached out with well wishes. It truly means a lot to us.”

With Fitzpatrick absent, rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa and 2018 Cardinals first-round selection Josh Rosen took all the snaps in the scrimmage.

Both expressed their condolences for Fitzpatrick after the scrimmage.

“It’s a brutal situation," Rosen said. "And I just tried to support him like any way I could these last couple days, weeks and months; but I mean, Ryan’s mom raised a hell of a kid — really strong, awesome, independent kind dude. And I’ve been fortunate enough to be around him these last couple months, almost a year now, probably. And, yeah, it’s a tough situation, but kind of puts everything into perspective and reminds you that we all are still human and human things happen.”

Said Tagovailoa: "I kind of told Fitz that I’m here for him, but it was something more so emotional for me, too, because I kind of thought of my own mom, and just the thought of not having a family member, losing a family member, I mean, it’s hard. ... I got emotional when Fitz ended up leaving, too and while we were about to pray as a team, but that’s not something that’s easy. I reached out to him, too, telling him that he’s in my prayers and he’s been on my mind and my heart and that if they need anything, that they can reach out to me and I’m here.”

 Fitzpatrick will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins when they open the regular season against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 13.

Fitzpatrick was the Dolphins' 2019 team MVP after passing for 3,529 yards and 20 touchdowns and leading the team in rushing, albeit with only 243 yards.

