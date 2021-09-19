Tua Leaves Buffalo Game with Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted into the locker room after being injured in the first quarter

The Miami Dolphins showdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 started off in nightmarish fashion, and the biggest blow was an injury that sent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the locker room.

Tagovailoa was carted inside Hard Rock Stadium after being drilled by defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a fourth-down play.

Epenesa had a clear shot from Tua's back side after easily getting past right tackle Jesse Davis on a fourth-and-2 from the Buffalo 48 on the Dolphins' second possession.

Tua walked off the field very slowly before being placed on a cart and driven inside. He appeared to be touching his left shoulder after reaching the sideline. He was replaced on the next series by veteran Jacoby Brissett.

The official word was that Tua has a rib injury and is questionable to return.

It was the third time in the game that Tua was drilled by a Buffalo defender.

On the Dolphins' first possession, Tagovailoa was hit by defensive back Tarron Johnson coming on a blitz on a first-down incompletion and the same thing happened with safety Micah Hyde on third down when he was sacked to end the drive.

Tagovailoa was 1-for-4 for 13 before leaving the game. Tua missed one start last season after taking over at quarterback because of an ankle injury.

Buffalo scored on its first two possession to take a 14-0 lead.