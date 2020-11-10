SI.com
Tua Among Nominees for NFL Award

Alain Poupart

Tua Tagovailoa's performance against the Arizona Cardinals did not go unnoticed around the league.

The Miami Dolphins first-round pick was named Tuesday as one of the five nominees for the NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week.

In his second NFL start, Tagovailoa was 20-for-28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards to help the Dolphins outlast the Arizona Cardinals, 34-31, at State Farm Stadium.

As it turns out, Tagovailoa is the only one of the five nominees for the award who was on the winning side this past weekend.

The other nominees are Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and quarterback Jake Luton and running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert passed for 326 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chargers' 31-26 loss against the Raiders; Jeudy has seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 34-27 loss at Atlanta; Luton passed for 304 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Jaguars' 27-25 loss against Houston, while Robinson rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Herbert, who will face Tagovailoa and the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, has dominated the award this year. Herbert was the winner of Week 2, Week 4, Week, 5, Week 7 and Week 8.

The other winners this season were Jacksonville cornerback C.J. Henderson in Week 1, San Franciscon 49ers wide receiver Brandon Ayiuk in Week 3, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in Week 6.

Fans can vote for the award at https://www.nfl.com/voting/rookies/. The winner will be announced later in the week.

