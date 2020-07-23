AllDolphins
Tua Talks: 'I'd Say I'm Ready to Go'

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins rookies were scheduled to report Thursday for the start of training camp, though the first two days were to be devoted to COVID-19 testing.

It's no great secret that the rookie who will be under the most scrutiny all summer and fall (assuming the season goes off as planned) is first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback from the University of Alabama.

Before his reporting date, Tagovailoa conducting an interview with USA Today during which he touched on a variety of topics.

The most significant, clearly, was his status for the start of camp.

"I’d say I’m ready to go," Tua told USA Today. "It’s kind of those things where you start getting the itch to get back out on the field, to be able to compete. It’s going to be a new setting, so that’s what’s even more exciting."

The topic of when Tagovailoa will take over as the Dolphins' starting quarterback already has been discussed ad nauseum, though it's safe to predict the speculation won't end until it actually happens.

Along with the questions about Tua's readiness, both from a learning and physical standpoint, there's also the issue of the Dolphins already having a veteran quarterback on the roster, one who happened to be the team MVP in 2019.

Fitzpatrick, who led the team in rushing last season, is heading into his 16th NFL season and is 15 years older than Tua.

"I have much respect for a guy like that," Tagovailoa said. "The way he takes care of his body, the way he takes care of things off the field. He’s a coach in the meeting rooms for the offensive line, the receivers. I mean, he has the mind-set of a coach but the heart of player. He plays like a player but the way he thinks, he thinks like a coach. Being able to be under someone like that and learn under someone like him, I really think you can only go up with your game."

RELATED: Tua the QB on the SI AllDolphins Preseason AFC East All-Rookie Offense

