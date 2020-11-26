SI.com
Tua Limited Again in Practice

Alain Poupart

Hours after head coach Brian Flores said it was too early to talk about Tua Tagovailoa's availabiility for the Miami Dolphins game against the New York Jets on Sunday, the rookie quarterback was limited in practice for a second consecutive day.

Tagovailoa sustained a thumb injury in practice Wednesday, with NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reporting that the first-round pick jammed the thumb on his throwing hand on a helmet.

Flores said Thursday morning he wanted to see how Tagovailoa got through practice to get a clearer idea of where the quarterback stood, saying at the time it was too early to express concern about his availability for the Jets game at MetLife Stadium.

“No, I don't think we're at that point yet," Flores said. "He's getting treatment. He's rehabbing. We'll see how this goes. It's sore. But he's a tough kid. He's played through some stuff, some things before. We're not at that point yet. We’re just going to take this one day at a time, which is how we deal with all injury situations, COVID. I mean, we just take it one day at a time. It’s 2020. I think I've said this time and time again. I think we all have to be ready to adjust and be flexible and have contingency plans ready, if this happened, if that happens. This is just part of that."

The Dolphins now are dealing with another injury that surfaced, with wide receiver Jakeem Grant limited at practice Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Given that Grant wasn't on the injury report Wednesday, it's safe to assume he was injured in practice Thursday.

The Dolphins already are without starting wide receiver Preston Williams, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

