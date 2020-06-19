AllDolphins
Tua Part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Alain Poupart

The NFLPA Rookie Premiere will have a different twist this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the idea behind it remains the same: Identifying the best and most marketable rookie prospects and helping them find ways to promote their brand.

And that brings us to Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The first-round pick from Alabama is the epitome of marketability, so it should come as absolutely zero surprise that he's on the list of 42 players selected for the 2020 NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

The list is comprised solely of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers with the exception of two players: Washington Redskins defensive end Chase Young and Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

Tagovailoa is the only Dolphins rookie in the program this year.

Rookies normally gather for three days every year for what is billed as their first business and marketing event as NFL players and the sessions include photo and marketing shoots and autograph sessions.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, everything will be done remotely this year, though the goal remains the same: enhancing each player's profile.

“NFLPA Rookie Premiere has been a pioneering event in professional sports, providing our business partners with unparalleled early access to the game’s marketable new players," said Steve Scebelo, interim president of NFL Players Inc. "This year, faced with the cancelation of the event, our longtime partner Panini innovated a process that will ultimately provide the company with the content they need to fuel their football business and strengthen the bond between player and collector."

Tagovailoa is way ahead of the game in this area: There's a bobblehead of him on draft night already available for sale, and he's got endorsement deals with Fanatics, adidas, FedEx, Hulu, Verizon, Bose, Gillette, Muscle Milk and Wingstop.

RELATED: Why Tua Already Is the Man in Miami

Come to think of it, Tagovailoa's fellow could just bypass the NFLPA Rookie Premiere and just ask Tua how it's done when it comes to marketability.

For the complete list of players in the NFLPA 2020 Rookie Premiere, click here.

