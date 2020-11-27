Tua Questionable for Jets game

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not get the chance to immediately bounce back from his benching.

Head coach Brian Flores said Friday that Tagovailoa was questionable for the game against the New York Jets because of a thumb injury he sustained in practice Wednesday.

Tagovailoa was listed as limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

"We're going to watch the film," Flores said, "see what it looks like. and we'll make a decision."

If Tagovailoa does not play, then veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick would make his seventh start of the season.

Fitzpatrick, who was replaced by Tagovailoa during the bye week, took over at quarterback with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns and one interceptions. Tagovailoa was 11-for-20 for 83 yards with one touchdown and no picks.

“Anytime there’s anything you’ve got to make a declaration (on the injury report)," Flores said. "We have to watch the film and see what it looks like, but we just figured questionable was the best declaration for him.

"I know he's a tough, tough kid. He wants to play. And we'll see how this goes."