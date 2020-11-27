SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Tua Questionable for Jets game

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not get the chance to immediately bounce back from his benching.

Head coach Brian Flores said Friday that Tagovailoa was questionable for the game against the New York Jets because of a thumb injury he sustained in practice Wednesday.

Tagovailoa was listed as limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

"We're going to watch the film," Flores said, "see what it looks like. and we'll make a decision."

If Tagovailoa does not play, then veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick would make his seventh start of the season.

Fitzpatrick, who was replaced by Tagovailoa during the bye week, took over at quarterback with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns and one interceptions. Tagovailoa was 11-for-20 for 83 yards with one touchdown and no picks.

“Anytime there’s anything you’ve got to make a declaration (on the injury report)," Flores said. "We have to watch the film and see what it looks like, but we just figured questionable was the best declaration for him.

"I know he's a tough, tough kid. He wants to play. And we'll see how this goes."

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OTD in Dolphins History: Another Marino Milestone

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino became the all-time leader in touchdown passes Nov. 26, 1995

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 12 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets as part of a Week 12 slate where the AFC dominates the best matchups

Alain Poupart

Tua Limited Again in Practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a thumb injury

Alain Poupart

What the Dolphins (And Their Fans) Should Be Thankful For

The Miami Dolphins should be very thankful for how far they've come in just one year, among other things

Alain Poupart

Talking All Things Thanksgiving

The Miami Dolphins were set to enjoy the holiday after a practice inside the bubble

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Fantasy Outlook

Breaking down the good fantasy plays in the Miami Dolphins game against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

Tua Status Remains Unclear

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores didn't provide a definitive answer as to the severity of the injury quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained in practice

Alain Poupart

Tua: My Confidence Level Never Varies

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is focused only on continuing his improvement as an NFL quarterback

Alain Poupart

Tua Dealing With Another Injury

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday with an injury to his left thumb

Alain Poupart

The First Dolphins-Jets Injury Report And What It Means

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was just one of five players on the team who were limited or did not practice Wednesday

Alain Poupart