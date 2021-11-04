Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Tua Status Remains a Mystery

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a finger injury and has been limited in practice
    Tua Tagovailoa was listed as a limited participant at Miami Dolphins practice for a second consecutive day Thursday, though the severity of the injury to a finger on his left hand and his status for the Week 9 game against the Houston Texans remains a mystery.

    The Dolphins conducted a walk-through Thursday, so their injury report was based on an estimation of what each player's availability would have been for a normal practice.

    The portion of practice open to the media featured only stretching and Tua did not appear to have anything protective device on his left hand.

    Head coach Brian Flores does not address the media on Thursdays, so Friday morning is when he could provide some clarity on Tua's status.

    There have been no clues as to whether Tagovailoa was injured during the 26-11 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday or in practice Wednesday when the finger injury was listed for the first time to go along with the rib injury for which he's still receiving treatment. The Dolphins did not report any injuries in the press box during the Week 8 against the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

    Along with missing three games because of a rib injury earlier this season, Tagovailoa missed the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium because of a thumb injury.

    Jacoby Brissett obviously would start against the Houston Texans on Sunday if Tagovailoa's injury eventually proves significant enough to keep him out of the game, though we'll get more clarity on it Friday when the final injury report and game status designations are released by each team.

